2 Smyth men are facing prison time for meth distribution SPorter Oct 8, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 James Murrell Submitted photo Jeff Taylor Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Two Smyth County men will serve prison time for their part in distributing meth in the community. Court records show that both men have faced drug charges since the 1990s.kAm(65?6D52J[ $>JE9 r@F?EJ r@>>@?H62=E9’D pEE@C?6J !9:==:A “qF4<J” q=6G:?D C6A@CE65 E92E y2>6D |FCC6==[ ec[ @7 |2C:@?[ 2?5 y677 %2J=@C[ eb[ @7 $2=EG:==6[ 925 366? D6?E6?465 7@C E96:C :?G@=G6>6?E :? >6E92>A96E2>:?6 5:DEC:3FE:@?]k^AmkAm~? $6AE] b_ :? $>JE9 r@F?EJ r:C4F:E r@FCE[ |FCC6== H2D D6?E6?465 E@ D6CG6 `_ J62CD :? E96 DE2E6 A6?:E6?E:2CJ] %96?[ @? ~4E] e[ %2J=@C H2D D6?E6?465 E@ D6CG6 7:G6 J62CD 2?5 EH@ >@?E9D]k^Am kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ q=6G:?D[ |FCC6== D@=5 c]be 8C2>D @7 >6E92>A96E2>:?6 E@ 2? 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Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Virginia Tech football falls to Pitt on missed field goal Wide left. Barely. Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat The Saltville Town Council was divided over who they should appoint to fill the seat left open by Councilman R.B. Henderson’s August death. Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum School Board member Ben Adams was the first person to call out the discrepancy. 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game One person was killed and four people aboard an Abingdon High School bus were treated for minor injuries following a head-on collision Friday … Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Last week, the Glade Spring Police Department arrested Betty E. Campbell after executing a search warrant. 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