Floyd opens season with big win Aug 31, 2026 22 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jack Le Roy scored two rushing touchdowns as the Buffaloes shut out the Green Wave 23-0 at Ragsdale Field.kAm}@29 &?56CH@@5 E9C6H 2 `e\J2C5 E@F495@H? DEC:<6 E@ y! sF?7@C5 7@C u=@J5 r@F?EJ W`\_X[ 2?5 v2G:? y24<D@? <:4<65 2 ab\J2C5 7:6=5 8@2=] %96 qF772=@6D 2C6 @77 ?6IE H66<]k^AmkAmy24< qF4<=2?5 62C?65 ``e J2C5D @? a_ 42CC:6D 7@C }2CC@HD W_\`X[ H9:49 9@DED w@=DE@? W_\`X ?6IE H66<]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder. Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Thomas “Stick” Pierce achieved a lifelong goal on Aug. 22, and in the process brought record-breaking business to a local small-town establishment. Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case Area law enforcement credited a Chilhowie business with helping solve an industry theft. On Aug. 17, the Washington County Sheriff's Office la… Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region The park and recreation area long envisioned for Marion’s Callan Drive area possesses the potential to improve the quality of life of not just… Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again Despite strong opposition from citizens during a December public hearing on a proposed loitering ordinance, the Marion Town Council will take …