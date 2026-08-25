Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Zach Cooley Correspondent Aug 25, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Thomas Pierce (right) tattooed 100 people Aug. 22 at Wythe Ink. He is pictured here with Kiersten Dooley who was selected at random for the "golden ticket" free tattoo. Erin Jackson Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Zach Cooley Correspondent Thomas “Stick” Pierce achieved a lifelong goal on Aug. 22, and in the process brought record-breaking business to a local small-town establishment.kAm%96 ag\J62C\@=5 qC:DE@= ?2E:G6 E2EE@@65 `__ A6@A=6 :? 2 D:?8=6 52J 2E (JE96 x?< %2EE@@ !2C=@C @? |2:? $EC66E :? (JE96G:==6] %96 249:6G6>6?E 92D 86?6C2E65 H6== H:D96D 7C@> 24C@DD E96 4@F?ECJ 27E6C E96 6G6?E H6?E G:C2= @? D@4:2= >65:2]k^AmkAm“x 925 2 E2EE@@ 2CE:DE H:D9 >6 H6== 7C@> %6I2D[” !:6C46 D2:5] “pCE:DED 7C@> 2== 2C@F?5 E96 2C62 92G6 >6DD2865 >6 H:E9 DFAA@CE]”k^Am kAmx? 255:E:@? 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