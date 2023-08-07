Some of the students had never been on a golf course. Now, they’re equipped to learn and play in style.

Last month, six Smyth County students received awards from the Louise Blevins-Leslie Girls Golf Scholarship, which includes lessons to help get them ready to join their high schools’ golf teams and also provided each winner with a new set of clubs with a bag, a golf glove, golf shoes and new golf attire.

The winners of the newly established scholarship are Lakyn Austin, Allee Blevins, Emmaline Dowell, Chloe Hock, all of Chilhowie High School; Ava Austin, of Marion Senior High School; and Emily Neal, of Northwood High School.

Longtime Marion resident Marvin Leslie worked with the Smyth County Community Foundation (SCCF) to establish the scholarship in memory of his wife, Louise, who died earlier this year and was an enthusiastic golfer.

The scholarship was the foundation’s first community donor scholarship.

Lynda Helton, the SCCF’s executive director believes it’s the first of many more scholarships and grant-making endowments. The foundation has set up the infrastructure to make it easier for individuals and groups to start such opportunities.

“By doing this through the Foundation, we can leverage our 501©(3) [non-profit] status and our investment portfolio to grow funds to be used for awarding scholarships to area students and to award grants to area non-profits,” Helton explained.

This scholarship was set up for “high school females in Smyth County… to learn to play golf and participate on the high school golf team.” All the recipients had to attend a Smyth County high school and commit to playing on their school’s golf team.

Helton and Leslie met with five of the scholarship recipients at Holston Hills Golf Course in Marion and then joined Neal and her coach, B.J. Buchanan, at Saltville’s golf course.

Helton noted that some of the winners had “never been on a golf course, only a driving range. Others have played a couple of months with friends and family.”

Each applicant had to write an essay on why they were the right person to receive the scholarship. Across the board, Helton said, they wanted to get “into a sport they could play for years to come.”

The recipients included ninth-, 10th, 11th, and 12th-grade students.

Leslie, Helton said, “encouraged the girls to always exhibit great sportsmanship on the course, regardless of how well the game is going. He cited how LPGA player always give their opponents a hand shake or a hug, after a match, before they leave the course.”

This scholarship is an annual one, and, Helton said, “We will open applications for the 2024 season early next year.”

Anyone interested can contribute to the Louise Blevins-Leslie Girls Golf Scholarship by sending a donation to the Smyth County Community Foundation (1 Health Way, Marion, VA 24354) with a notation that it is for this scholarship.

“We welcome each donor to include a special story about why they are donating to the scholarship if they would like to do so,” Helton said.