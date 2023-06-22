This month, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will hold a design public meeting for proposed improvements where Interstate 77 toward West Virginia meets Interstate 81 at Wytheville.

The open house format public meeting will take place Tuesday, July 11 from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Wytheville Meeting Center, located at 333 Community Boulevard in Wytheville. The project website includes materials that will be available at the public hearing: https://www.publicinput.com/h7335.

The I-81/I-77 Interchange Safety Improvement Project includes extending the off ramp from I-81 north onto I-77 north; extending the off ramp from I-77 south onto I-81 south; constructing a lane between southbound I-77 exit 41 (Peppers Ferry Road) and the I-81 southbound off ramp; and replacing the I-81 bridges over Peppers Ferry Road and the I-81 northbound bridge over I-77 north.

Comments regarding the project can be provided to VDOT until July 21, 2023, via the following methods:

- Call VDOT Project Manager Robert Leonard, P.E. at 276-696-3258.

- Email Robert.Leonard@vdot.virginia.gov. Please reference “I-81/I-77 Interchange Safety Improvements Wytheville” in the subject line.

- Online survey available from the project page listed above. Comment sheets will also be available at the in-person public meeting.

- Traditional mail to VDOT Project Manager Robert Leonard, P.E., 2111 Bonham Road, Bristol, Virginia 24201

If you need further special assistance, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (1-800-367-7623), or device for hearing impaired (TTY) at 711.