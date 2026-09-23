Mount Rogers receives grant Sep 23, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded the Mount Rogers Community Services Board, based in Wytheville, a $161,508 grant. The funding supports local mental health services.kAm“|@F?E #@86CD r@>>F?:EJ $6CG:46D =625D 2 >6?E2= 962=E9 2H2C6?6DD EC2:?:?8 AC@8C2>[” &]$] #6A] |@C82? vC:77:E9 D2:5] “%9:D ww$ 8C2?E 7@C >@C6 E92? S`e`[___ 96=AD |@F?E #@86CD r@>>F?:EJ $6CG:46D DEC6?8E96? =@42= 4@>>F?:EJ 2446DD E@ >6?E2= 962=E9 D6CG:46D]”k^AmkAm|@F?E #@86CD r@>>F?:EJ $6CG:46D q@2C5 D6CG6D E96 r:EJ @7 v2=2I H6== 2D q=2?5[ r2CC@==[ vC2JD@?[ $>JE9 2?5 (JE96 4@F?E:6D] k^Am kAmx? yF=J[ |@F?E #@86CD C646:G65 2 S` >:==:@? ww$ 8C2?E]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. He also cautioned members of the Town Council that he … Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Ken Heath described Food City’s investment in its new supermarket as the largest investment in Marion in his three-decades-plus tenure working… A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs If they did nothing, Board of Supervisors Chair Charlie Atkins said, county leaders feared that a data center could come in and little protect… 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Smyth County Schools have received additional funding to enhance their security. Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th The celebration of this country’s 250th anniversary will continue next weekend at one of Smyth County’s largest festivals.