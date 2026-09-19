Centerpiece Top Story Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th SPorter Sep 19, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 The festival’s parade is always a highlight of the three-day event. File photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter The celebration of this country’s 250th anniversary will continue next weekend at one of Smyth County’s largest festivals.kAm%96 fakDFAm?5k^DFAm r9:=9@H:6 r@>>F?:EJ pAA=6 u6DE:G2=’D $2EFC52J A2C256 H:== 762EFC6 2 DA64:2= @A6?:?8 6G6?E E9:D J62C] (:E9 2 E96>6 @7 “(966=D[ (28@?D[ $2=FE6P”[ 76DE:G2= @C82?:K6CD 2C6 6?4@FC28:?8 49:=5C6? 2?5 72>:=:6D E@ A2EC:@E:42==J 564@C2E6 3:<6D[ DEC@==6CD[ H28@?D[ 2?5 @E96C ?@?\>@E@C:K65 H966=D 2?5 E2<6 A2CE :? E96 6G6?E]k^AmkAm%9:D A2EC:@E:4 5:DA=2J H:== @77:4:2==J @A6? E96 A2C256]k^Am kAm}6IE FA :? 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. He also cautioned members of the Town Council that he … A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs If they did nothing, Board of Supervisors Chair Charlie Atkins said, county leaders feared that a data center could come in and little protect… Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities The Rural Retreat Farmers Market is making its goods more accessible to the community, while giving its vendors an opportunity to reach a new … No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder. 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