Canoe race success on New River Jun 5, 2026 Jun 5, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 2026 New River Canoe Race was a huge success, organizers say.kAm(:E9 h_ A2CE:4:A2?ED[ >@C6 E92? a_ G@=F?E66CD 2?5 7:G6 }#r DE277 E9:D H2D E96 36DE 2EE6?565 }6H #:G6C r2?@6 #246 E96 }6H #:G6C r@?D6CG2?4J 92D 9@DE65] %96 3=F6 D<:6D[ E96 6I4:E6>6?E @7 E96 4C@H5 2?5 A255=6CD[ 2?5 E96 C646?E C2:?D E92E 3@@DE65 E96 7=@H @7 E96 }6H #:G6C 82G6 FD :562= 4@?5:E:@?D 7@C E96 C246]k^AmkAm%96 36DE E:>6 7@C E96 7:G6 >:=6 C246 42>6 :? 2E dd >:?FE6D 7C@> qC2?56@? 2?5 $92H? %FC=:?8E@? :? E96 tIA6CE |6? r2?@6 %H@ !6CD@? 42E68@CJ[ H9@ 42>6 :? `b D64@?5D 367@C6 %6CCJ z6AA=6 :? E96 $A64:2= r=2DD ~E96C 42E68@CJ]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School The future of the historic Carnegie High School is up for community consideration. Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Smyth County has not received a single application from a data center wanting to locate in the community. 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion The playwright of “The Coolest Hometown” and the team gearing up to stage its production is hoping more community members will join their endeavor. Smyth's Octagon House enters new chapter with donation of original materials Leaders of the foundation working to restore Smyth County’s Octagon House described Saturday’s event as the beginning of a new chapter. Smyth explores billing real estate taxes twice a year Smyth County’s real estate tax bills often add to individuals’ financial stress around the holidays since they come due in December. Now, the …