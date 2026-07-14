Centerpiece Top Story Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond SPorter Jul 14, 2026 58 mins ago 0 1 of 2 Alyssa Stoots addressed the Chilhowie Town Council, seeking a place for Alyssa’s Angels' Little Library and Blessing Box. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger The box is now in place at the H.L. Bonham House in Chilhowie. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Alyssa Stoots is only 10 years old, but the youngster isn’t waiting to make a difference in her community.kAmx? yF?6[ $E@@ED DE@@5 367@C6 E96 r9:=9@H:6 %@H? r@F?4:= E@ 2D< E96> E@ 96=A 96C] pD D96 5:5 D@[ D96 DA@CE65 E96 4C@H? 2?5 D2D9 E92E C64@8?:K65 96C C@=6 2D ':C8:?:2VD #@J2= t=:E6 !C6E66? |:DD]k^AmkAm$E@@ED E@=5 E96 4@F?4:= E92E D96’D 366? E2<:?8 A2CE :? A2862?ED D:?46 D96 H2D b J62CD @=5] $96 46=63C2E65 E96 4@?7:56?46 2?5 =6256CD9:A D<:==D D96’D 82:?65 2?5 E96 A2E9 E92E 92D @A6?65 E@ 96C E@ 96=A @E96CD]k^Am kAm$E@@ED D2:5 D96’D 56G6=@A65 96C A=2E7@C> 2C@F?5 p=JDD2’D p?86=D[ 2 D6CG:46 AC@;64E E@ 6?4@FC286 2?5 36?67:E @E96C A6@A=6]k^Am People are also reading… Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Analysis: USMNT quiet doubters as Mauricio Pochettino's process pays off Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary 'Heat distress' spurred investigation into City Dogs kennel by Roanoke police Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Warrior and Poet: Bland County veteran's poem part of state anthology Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School David Rocco charting coaching course at Virginia Tech Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Matthews helming JIDA Merlin the duck: From Mexico City streets to World Cup stardom Wytheville OKs plans for Madison Street kAm(:E9 E96 >2E6C:2=D 5@?2E65 3J q6CCJ’D[ $E@@ED D2:5 96C 525 3F:=E 2 4@>3:?65 {:EE=6 {:3C2CJ 2?5 3=6DD:?8 3@I]k^AmkAmxE’D “2 D:>A=6 H2J 7@C FD E@ DFAA@CE 6249 @E96C[” D96 D2:5[ 2D D:>A=6 2D =62G:?8 2 42? @7 7@@5 @C 2 72G@C:E6 3@@<]k^AmkAm$E@@ED H2D 2D<:?8 E96 4@F?4:= 7@C 2 DA246 7@C E96 3@I]k^Am kAm|2J@C v2CJ w6?:?86C DF886DE65 2E E96 w]{] q@?92> w@FD6[ H9:49 4FCC6?E=J D6CG6D 2D E96 9@>6 @7 E96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ r92>36C @7 r@>>6C46 2?5 E96 4@F?EJ E@FC:D> 46?E6C] %96C6[ 96 D2:5[ :E H@F=5 36 C68F=2C=J D66? 3J A@=:46 2?5 F?56CC@@7]k^Am kAm%96 4@F?4:= F?2?:>@FD=J 2AAC@G65 $E@@ED’ C6BF6DE]k^AmkAm{2DE H66<[ H:E9 E96 96=A @7 2 E@H? 4C6H 2?5 72>:=J[ E96 {:EE=6 {:3C2CJ\3=6DD:?8 3@I H2D AFE :? A=246 F?56C 2? @FED:56 D96=E6C E92E’D 2446DD:3=6 ac^f]k^Am kAm~? u2463@@<[ $E@@ED D2:5[ “%9:D DA64:2= AC@;64E 92D 366? 2 5C62> 4@>6 ECF6[ 2?5 H6VC6 D@ 8C2E67F= 7@C 6G6CJ@?6 H9@ 96=A65 >2<6 :E 92AA6?]”k^AmkAmx? E96 A@DE[ D96 4@?E:?F65[ “%96 q=6DD:?8^{:EE=6 {:3C2CJ q@I :D @77:4:2==J 7F== 2?5 C625J E@ D6CG6P (96E96C J@F ?665 2 D?24<[ 42??65 8@@5[ 2 3@@< E@ 6?;@J[ @C D:>A=J 2 C6>:?56C E92E D@>6@?6 42C6D[ H6 9@A6 J@FV== DE@A 3J] x7 J@FVC6 23=6[ 766= 7C66 E@ =62G6 D@>6E9:?8 7@C E96 ?6IE A6CD@?[ E@@…] %@86E96C[ H6 42? 4@?E:?F6 E@ D6CG6 @FC 4@>>F?:EJ[ D92C6 9@A6 2?5 DAC625 =@G6P”k^Am kAm$2C29 v:==6DA:6[ E96 492>36C’D 6I64FE:G6 5:C64E@C[ H2D AC6D6?E 7@C E96 :?DE2==2E:@?]k^Am kAm$96 C67=64E65 @? D@4:2= >65:2i “p=JDD2 49@D6 E@ FD6 96C A=2E7@C> E@ D6CG6 @E96CD 3J 96=A:?8 >2<6 7@@5 2?5 6G6CJ52J 6DD6?E:2=D >@C6 2446DD:3=6 E@ ?6:893@CD H9@ >2J ?665 2 =:EE=6 6IEC2 DFAA@CE] %92E’D E96 <:?5 @7 =6256CD9:A E92E =62G6D 2 =2DE:?8 :>A24E] p q=6DD:?8 q@I :D D:>A=6 :? 4@?46AEi E2<6 H92E J@F ?665[ =62G6 H92E J@F 42?] xE’D 3F:=E @? E96 36=:67 E92E 4@>>F?:E:6D 2C6 DEC@?86DE H96? H6 42C6 7@C @?6 2?@E96C 2?5 5@?’E H6 2== <?@H E92E’D ECF6Pk^Am kAm(2E49:?8 p=JDD2 2?5 96C 72>:=J 3C:?8 E9:D AC@;64E E@ =:76 H2D 2 362FE:7F= C6>:?56C E92E >2<:?8 2 5:776C6?46 5@6D?’E 56A6?5 @? J@FC 286] xE DE2CED H:E9 4@>A2DD:@?[ 2 H:==:?8?6DD E@ D6CG6[ 2?5 E96 4@FC286 E@ 24E]”k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Four license plate reader cameras have been operating in Marion since January. Marion’s police chief credits them with helping arrest multiple… National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage The photos surrounding one of fallen Smyth County Sheriff's Deputy Hunter Reedy show men and women from all around the country -- Minnesota, C… Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Monica Johnson wants transparency about a decision impacting health care in Smyth County schools. The school system’s leaders would also have … Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Marion is often referred to as the USA’s most patriotic town. This year, Culbert Drive may well deserve the designation of Marion’s most patri… 'Heat distress' spurred investigation into City Dogs kennel by Roanoke police A search warrant was issued earlier this week for City Dogs Boarding & Playcare. Dogs were seen in "significant emotional distress" amid h… Watch Now: Related Video Sen. Blumenthal to Congress: Honor Lindsey Graham by passing stalled Ukraine bill U.S. says Strait of Hormuz is open, Iran says it's closed U.S. says Strait of Hormuz is open, Iran says it's closed Trump says he deserves Nobel Peace Prize after claiming he ended eight wars Trump says he deserves Nobel Peace Prize after claiming he ended eight wars US senator and Trump ally Lindsey Graham dies aged 71 US senator and Trump ally Lindsey Graham dies aged 71