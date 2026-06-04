James Madison University announces spring 2026 Dean's List Jun 4, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save James Madison University announced that the following students made the Dean's List for the spring 2026 semester.kAm$2>F6= q=2:C @7 |2I |625@HD[ H9@ :D >2;@C:?8 :? w@DA:E2=:EJ |2?286>6?Ej #6I s6=A @7 (JE96G:==6[ H9@ :D >2;@C:?8 :? z:?6D:@=@8Jj qC:2??2 |:==6C @7 (JE96G:==6[ H9@ :D >2;@C:?8 :? $A64:2= t5F42E:@?j 2?5 w6:5: !F==:2> @7 (JE96G:==6[ H9@ :D >2;@C:?8 :? }FCD:?8 \ q$}]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Friday will mark seven months since a vehicle crash changed Gary Heninger’s life. The longtime mayor of Chilhowie says his recovery is still d… Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Four of those who died were in an Acura that caught on fire. The occupants included a 45-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl… Smyth's top prosecutor launches Junior Commonwealth's Attorney Program For five days this July, 20 Smyth County students will get an opportunity to realize their potential, learn about the criminal justice system … Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Norfolk Southern is helping make Pathway Park as attractive as possible to developers. Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Everyone in the courtroom agreed that the death of Delilah, an outdoor black cat, was a tragedy. The disagreement centered on whether the mann…