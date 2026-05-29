Centerpiece Top Story Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park SPorter May 29, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 The view of Pathway Park from Interstate 81 between Chilhowie and Washington County. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Norfolk Southern is helping make Pathway Park as attractive as possible to developers.kAm#646?E=J[ E96 C2:=H2J 4@>A2?J C6A@CE65 E92E E96 f_\24C6 :?5FDEC:2= A2C< :? r9:=9@H:6 :D 2>@?8 :ED D6G6? 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Abigail Spanberger removes Virginia Tech rector from board of visitors Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler SWVA residents asked to complete online survey about addiction, stigma, resources James Franklin part of Virginia Tech's search committee for next athletic director Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges kAm%96 AC@8C2> :D 56D:8?65 E@ 2DD6DD :?7C2DECF4EFC6[ 762D:3:=:EJ[ @H?6CD9:A[ 2?5 H@C<7@C46 C625:?6DD]k^AmkAmz6?5C2 w2J56?[ $>JE9 r@F?EJ’D s:C64E@C @7 r@>>F?:EJ U2>Aj t4@?@>:4 s6G6=@A>6?E[ D2:5[ “%96 C646?E v@=5\=6G6= #tsx $:E6 46CE:7:42E:@? 7C@> }@C7@=< $@FE96C? :D 2 D:8?:7:42?E >:=6DE@?6 7@C !2E9H2J #68:@?2= x?5FDEC:2= u24:=:E:6D pFE9@C:EJ W!#xupX[ $>JE9 r@F?EJ[ 2?5 E96 %@H? @7 r9:=9@H:6] %9:D 56D:8?2E:@? 4@?7:C>D E92E !2E9H2J !2C< 92D >6E 2 9:89 DE2?52C5 @7 D:E6 C625:?6DD 2?5 :D ?@H 6G6? 36EE6C A@D:E:@?65 E@ 4@>A6E6 7@C 9:89\BF2=:EJ :?G6DE>6?E @AA@CEF?:E:6D]”k^Am kAm(9:=6 !2E9H2J !2C< :D :? $>JE9 r@F?EJ[ :? a_a`[ E96 4@F?EJ 7@C>65 A2CE?6CD9:AD H:E9 (2D9:?8E@? 2?5 q=2?5 4@F?E:6D E@ 6DE23=:D9 E96 !2E9H2J #68:@?2= x?5FDEC:2= u24:=:E:6D pFE9@C:EJ W!#xupX[ H9:49 @H?D 2?5 @G6CD66D E96 A2C<]k^Am kAm~7 E96 }@C7@=< $@FE96C? 56D:8?2E:@?[ w2J56? 2=D@ D2:5[ “xE 2=D@ C67=64ED E96 DEC@?8 4@==23@C2E:@? 2>@?8 2== AC@;64E A2CE?6CD E@ AC6A2C6 E96 D:E6 7@C 56G6=@A>6?E] %9C@F89 4@?E:?F65 :?G6DE>6?E 2?5 4@@C5:?2E65 677@CED[ !2E9H2J !2C< 92D 366? 6=6G2E65 E@ @?6 @7 E96 C68:@?’D >@DE 56G6=@A>6?E\C625J =@42E:@?D[ DEC6?8E96?:?8 @FC 23:=:EJ E@ 2EEC24E AC@;64ED E92E H:== 4C62E6 ;@3D[ 6IA2?5 E96 E2I 32D6[ 2?5 86?6C2E6 =@?8\E6C> 64@?@>:4 36?67:ED 7@C E96 4@>>F?:EJ]”k^Am kAm~7 E96 ac #tsx $:E6D[ !2E9H2J !2C< :D E96 @?=J @?6 :? 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