There was something off with Donnie Ray Billings the day he went missing.

Normally fun-loving and charismatic, he was unusually moody, making odd comments and behaving strangely the last time his sister saw him.

“Donnie just wasn’t Donnie when he left here Friday,” Janice Havens told the News & Messenger back in 1997.

Havens, then Janice Billings, had just gotten home from work sometime after 3:30 that afternoon. She’d been staying with Billings and his fiancée at their home on Keller Lane in Marion, where her brother and now-husband, Jimmy, had spent the day tinkering around on a car.

Havens didn’t catch on at the time, but she later came to believe her brother’s odd behavior was at least partially an effort to get her and Jimmy out of the house.

“He just kept on doing stuff that was totally out of character,” she said in a recent interview.

At one point, Havens said Billings, 30, came within inches of her and told her without prompt, “Jan, you know I would never do anything to hurt Mom.”

“That’s what gets me right there,” she said. “Out of all his actions, whatever he was getting ready to do was dwelling on him and he knew it was going to hurt mom . . . and it was eating at him enough to where he couldn’t help but say that.”

“And I said, ‘I know you wouldn’t, brother. I know you wouldn’t,’” she recalled. “And he just kept doing weird stuff.”

Eventually, Havens said, Billings handed her a $20 bill and asked her and Jimmy to ride to Food City to get the fixings for a fish fry.

When the couple returned, both Billings and Havens’ Dodge Daytona were gone. Strangely, Havens said, the contents of a freezer inside the home had been emptied onto the floor.

Havens wasn’t too concerned about Billings taking off in her car at first; he’d done that before when she wasn’t around for him to ask, so it wasn’t out of the ordinary.

His absence at the Hurricane Bowl later that evening, though, put her on alert.

The two were part of a local bowling league that met every Friday at 7. Despite it being Valentine’s Day that day, they planned to spend their evening at the alley. Billings never missed a game, Havens said, recalling her brother’s love of the atmosphere and competition. When he wasn’t on the lanes, Havens said, he could be found handing out quarters to children eager to fill the coin slots of game machines.

“There wasn’t a kid in the bowling alley that would want for anything,” Havens said. “If they wanted food, he’d buy them food. He kept rolls of quarters for them kids.”

But that Friday, Billings didn’t show.

“That was unlike Don, because he loved to bowl and we always bowled together and he didn’t show,” Havens said.

The Crash

Unbeknownst to Havens at the time, a county deputy had been called out to a wreck involving her Daytona just two hours earlier, around 5 p.m., not long after she’d left for Food City. The car had run off the road and had gotten stuck alongside Highway 16 near the Mitchell Valley intersection.

According to news reports at the time, the wreck was reported by a local man traveling that section of the highway.

Cleve Compton, who ran the nearby campground now known as Camp Burson, told police that he’d been traveling north on 16 toward Hungry Mother State Park when the Daytona passed around him, nearly hitting a truck head on.

“I didn’t see the wreck,” Compton told the News & Messenger in 1997. “He’d gone on around me . . . I just came around the curve and he was in those trees there.”

It’s unclear where Billings was headed or why he’d been in such a hurry, but Havens said her brother was known to “play around in a vehicle.”

“He liked to drive fast and he loved straight drives,” she said. “He was real bad about going high enough speeds to where you could pull up the emergency brake and it would throw you around in the road and you’d end up going back the other way. I wholeheartedly believe that’s what he was doing that day.”

Compton said he’d stopped to ask if Billings was OK before leaving to report the wreck. Billings told him he was and then got out of the vehicle. Compton told police he saw Billings walking up a nearby driveway as he was leaving. A second person told police they saw him walking toward Mitchell Valley shortly after.

From there, Billings seemingly dropped out of existence.

State police quickly took over the crash investigation, so when Havens placed several frantic calls to the sheriff’s office over the weekend inquiring about her brother and her car, the department had no record of the incident.

Then-Sheriff David Bradley explained to the News & Messenger in 1997 that “Most of the time, they don’t let us know unless it’s something rare where they need to put out an APB or something.”

Havens was told during her inquiries that she couldn’t report her brother missing until 48 hours had passed or she could show he wasn’t competent.

“They told me the only way they could do anything would be if I wanted to report him for stealing my car,” she said. “And I said, ‘Well, I don’t want to get him in any trouble. I just want to know he’s OK.’”

It wasn’t until the initial responding deputy came back on duty that Sunday that Havens and the rest of the department learned of the crash.

That knowledge coupled with Billings’ continued absence triggered a search of the area. Deputies with K9s, members of the Marion Rescue Squad, Billings’ friends and family and other volunteers traversed the ground looking for the missing man while a search and rescue team inspected nearby caves and a state police helicopter flew overhead. Later that week, the search expanded to include the park, where two teams of divers scoured the lake and other waterways for signs of Billings.

“We’ve had people walk that mountain, we’ve looked in every building, we’ve checked every riverbank,” Bradley said after the search.

“But, nothing’s ever turned up and nobody’s ever heard from him since,” retired Smyth County Investigator Ronnie McKinnon recalled in a June interview. McKinnon was the first of several investigators to work Billings’ case.

Family and Friends tacked up missing persons posters all over the area in hopes his photo would jog a few memories and investigators followed up on a number of reported sightings—including one at Hungry Mother Grocery and one at the Village Truck Stop in Atkins—but were unable to confirm a single one.

Meanwhile, McKinnon began interviewing Billings’ friends and family, trying to get a line on where he could be.

“We did everything we could,” McKinnon said. “We interviewed people, his girlfriend—they was supposed to get married that year—we looked every place that he might have been. He was very close to his mother. None of his siblings had heard from him or anything.”

Havens was quick to dismiss reports from Billings’ friends that he had talked about suicide and about taking off.

“I can’t see Donnie doing either one of those things,” she told the News & Messenger in 1997.

She pointed out then that her brother had big plans for his future. He and his fiancée were set to be married that May. He’d also recently purchased property near his mother’s home in Thomas Bridge. Then there was his closeness with his family, particularly to his mother, who was in poor health at the time, to consider.

With nothing in the way of evidence to go on, McKinnon’s investigation quickly came to a standstill. Though there’s some dispute about the state police’s role in the missing person’s investigation, and no one from those days or any record to verify the extent of their assistance, McKinnon said he turned the investigation over to the state agency for a time.

During that time, McKinnon said a VSP investigator followed up on tips and reported sightings that led as far away as Myrtle Beach, Mardi Gras and the rail yards of Chicago, none of which panned out.

Once, in Chicago, McKinnon said a transient on the railway didn’t have any information on Billings, but reportedly told the state police investigator, “If somebody wants to get lost, we can lose them.”

“Not meaning, ‘we’ll kill you,’ or anything, but just meaning if you want to get lost, come see us on the railroad tracks. We’ll get rid of you,” McKinnon explained.

Despite all the leg work, not a single credible lead was nailed down.

“With the state police and what we had done, we just kind of hit a brick wall,” McKinnon said. “Nobody could find him and nobody knew the cause.”

“It was definitely one of those unsolved mysteries that nobody could really take a grasp at, because he was a very nice young man, had a good standing in the community, so who knows,” he said.

More than 26 years after Billings was last seen wandering the highway road, Lt. Tony McCormick leafed through the pages that now make up Donnie Billings’ case file. One of several to inherit the case since McKinnon retired in the mid-2000s, McCormick is now tasked with tackling a cold case in which minimal information has surfaced. While the bulky file looks impressive, McCormick said the majority of its contents are copies of missing person’s posters, dental and medical records, and a large number of bulletins for unidentified bodies found in other places across the country.

Throughout the years, the investigation has been handed down from one generation of investigators to another. After McKinnon’s retirement, Chip Shuler, who currently serves the county’s sheriff, picked up the case. Having known Billings and his siblings since their youth, Shuler took a special interest in the case.

“They were more my younger brother’s age,” he said. “They went to school with him and, of course, my mom was the school secretary and she knew everybody. She knew every kid coming through that school and she was always real sad about it, wondering what happened to him.”

Following his disappearance, Billings was entered into the Regional Organized Crime Information Center (ROCIC), which provided resources for missing person’s investigations at the time. After the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) was launched in 2007, Shuler also entered him into that database. He also took a buccal swab from Billings’ twin brother, Ron, and placed the DNA into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) in hopes that if Billings turned up anywhere, they’d be able to identify him.

Twice in the last several years investigators thought they’d caught a break with the discovery of human remains. In 2015, human bones discovered in a field in Bland County were thought to have possibly belonged to Billings. DNA comparisons, though, later excluded Billings, as well as several other local missing men. State police are still working to identify those remains using the help of a forensic genealogist.

Again in 2018, remains found near Hungry Mother were believed to be those of Billings, but were later identified as belonging to a man reported missing out of Minnesota.

Since Billings’ familial DNA was entered into CODIS, an untold number of comparisons have been made against the DNA of other unidentified men. Donnie Billings has been excluded in each one.

Rumors and Uncertainty

Twenty-six years of worrying and chewing over rumors has worn on the family, leaving Havens to doubt her brother’s case will ever be solved.

Describing him as a “mama’s boy” who “hardly made a move unless Mom knew about it,” Havens said rumors of his entry into witness protection brought both solace and uncertainty to their mother.

That rumor reached Martha Billings by way of her sister in West Virginia, who Havens said had reportedly heard it from a law enforcement official there. The two had agreed to speak more about the matter when they could see one another face-to-face, but Havens said the two women’s health prevented that exchange from ever taking place.

Havens recalled her last interaction with her brother, remembering his comment about not wanting to hurt his mom.

“Whatever he had on his mind that day, it was eating at him pretty hard,” she said.

That comment sticks out in her mind, lending some credence to the theory, but his closeness with his family and his plans for the future also casts heavy doubt on it.

“He was just always really close with Mom and Mom knew it and she couldn’t accept the fact that he would do her that way,” Havens said. “I guess it settled her a little bit when they told her he was in witness protection when she talked to her sister and stuff, but she still couldn’t fathom the thought that even if he was in witness protection he couldn’t figure out a way to get in touch with her.”

Though they acknowledge they’d have no way of knowing for certain given the program’s secrecy, Shuler and Chief Deputy Johnny Joannou, who also works the case, don’t believe Billings would have been a good candidate for witness protection. Billings was known to use drugs from time to time— and Havens believes that’s what had been stored in and taken from the freezer the day he disappeared—but neither Havens nor investigators believe he was involved enough to have the kind of information to warrant entry into such a program.

The circumstances of his disappearance—his abrupt disappearance following a minor fender-bender— also don’t seem to fit that theory.

Already in poor health at the time her son went missing, Billings’ disappearance took a devastating toll on Martha.

“She told me point-blank after Don disappeared she didn’t care if she lived or died and she held true to that statement,” Havens said. “She got to where she wouldn’t eat, she wouldn’t do anything.”

In 2001, four years after her son’s disappearance and still clinging to hope that he may have still been alive, Martha Billings died without knowing her son’s fate.

“When his mother passed away, we thought, if he’s alive surely he would turn up for his mom’s funeral,” McKinnon said.

“But he didn’t.”

Sometime after Martha Billings’ death, another rumor reached Havens of a purported jailhouse conversation in which one inmate was heard telling another that he’d beaten Billings to death.

McKinnon, who coincidentally had taken the helm of the Smyth County Jail by 2002, didn’t recall the rumor, but pointed out that in that time inmates would frequently promise information as a means to get out of their cells for a while.

“We had that all the time,” he said. “’Hey, I got some information, can I come and talk to ya?’ It was a way to get downstairs, get a free cup of coffee.”

Another rumor, possibly entangled with the jailhouse rumor, suggested Billings had witnessed a murder somewhere near the Virginia/West Virginia line, triggering a “hit” to be placed on him.

While they wouldn’t talk specifics about the avenues of investigation, Shuler and Joannou said several rumors have looked into, but, so far, nothing has been substantiated.

The absence of answers can often make even the most unlikely scenarios seem possible. Havens turns the rumors over in her head, her skepticism remaining high at times, while at others believing there could be some truth in there somewhere.

“There’s been a lot of weird stuff since Don disappeared,” she said, “so you don’t know what’s true and what’s not.”

A few weeks prior to Billings’ disappearance, Havens said he’d given someone a ride to a place near the Virginia/West Virginia border. She doesn’t know exactly where he went or what he was doing, but said after he returned, “Everything Don done, he looked over his shoulder after that.”

After hearing the later rumors, Havens and her husband traveled to the area themselves looking for answers.

“We rode every back road from here to West Virginia and we walked into a couple stores out there and all you had to do was mention this guy’s name and you could hear a pin drop,” she said. “I mean, everybody shut up. They wouldn’t answer no questions or say anything.”

After that, they decided it was best to keep to themselves, Havens said.

Despite the lack of credible leads in the investigation, both police and family members tend to agree that someone had to have had a hand in Billings’ disappearance. Given the mostly-unscathed state of the vehicle and Compton’s interaction with him following the crash, Billings was not believed to have been injured. Finding no trace of him in the subsequent searches also leads them to believe he didn’t stay in the immediate area. But, where he went from the scene of the crash is anybody’s guess.

“You don’t just vanish,” Shuler said. “I don’t think you can just vanish without some assistance. That might not always be criminal, but you’ve got to have help to just drop off like that.”

Each year on February 14, the anniversary of Billings’ disappearance, Shuler run’s the missing man’s name and social security number through the system in hopes he’ll find some activity.

Year after year, nothing has turned up.

“We don’t let a case go,” the sheriff said. “We never give up, even when they’re passed down from generation to generation.”

The not knowing is painful to Havens, but the possibility of learning what happened to her brother also unnerves her.

“I’ve always said closure is good to a certain extent,” she said. “But, I don’t necessarily know if I want to know if [he was beaten to death]. I wouldn’t want nobody to go that way. I don’t know if I would want that kind of closure, but it would be nice to know if he’s alive or dead.”

With nearly three decades having passed since Billings was last seen, McCormick hopes people who may have had information then will be more comfortable coming forward now.

“Maybe if somebody was afraid to say something before, now that so much time has gone by, maybe they’ll come forward and say something,” McCormick said. “That does happen, you know, leads get dropped years later.”

Likewise, Joannou also encouraged those with information to reach out.

“We welcome new information,” he said. “Any case that drags on year after year, we welcome new information because the longer it drags on, the more difficult it is to solve.”

Anyone with knowledge that could help in the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 276-783-7204. Tips can remain anonymous.