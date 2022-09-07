Cold Case: Southwest Virginia

In an effort to bring awareness, renew interest and, hopefully, generate some tips, Community Newspapers of Southwest Virginia has launched a new Cold Case series that will spotlight unsolved cases in the region.

Influenced by the creation of the Virginia State Police’s cold case database that launched earlier this summer, the Cold Case series will feature unsolved missing persons and homicide cases investigated by the state police, as well as those that fall into town and county jurisdictions.

To reach as many eyeballs as possible, and hopefully jog the memories of those with information that could help solve a case, the series will run in the Wytheville Enterprise, the Bland County Messenger, the Smyth County News & Messenger, the Washington County News, the Clinch Valley News & Richlands Press, and the Floyd Press. Stories will also be published online at www.swvatoday.com.

The stories in the Cold Case series will be compiled below.

***********