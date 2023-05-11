A new report shows there were fewer households in poverty or financially challenged from 2019-2021 in eight of 12 Southwest Virginia localities.

But part of that trend reflects diminished population rather than economic gains.

At first glance Southwest Virginia appeared to fare well in the report with double-digit declines of households trying to make ends meet in Lee County and the city of Norton, while much of the region declined 3% to 5%.

But in many cases those declines coincided with smaller populations and shifts within the categories, according to a new report, “ALICE in the Crosscurrents; COVID and financial hardships in Virginia,” issued by UnitedforALICE.org and United Way agencies.

The state of Virginia ranked 14th nationally with less than a third of its population — 28% — classified as employed but unable to fully afford necessities. Those people are described as ALICE, an acronym standing for asset limited, income constrained and employed.

Those households earn wages above the federal poverty level but less than what’s needed to survive in the modern economy.

The Virginia statewide average showed a family of four with an infant and preschooler needs to bring in more than $100,000 for food, rent, child care, insurance, transportation, medical and other typical expenses, according to the study. Rates were much lower in Southwest Virginia, where average income and cost of living were less. In general costs for a family of four, the report says, range from $56,000 to $60,000 per year.

“ALICE families have been overlooked and undercounted by traditional poverty measures. ALICE includes the nation’s childcare workers, home health aides and cashiers — people working low-wage jobs, with little or no savings and one emergency away from poverty,” according to a written statement accompanying the report.

While the average household income in Virginia is more than $80,000 per year, across the 12 localities of far Southwest Virginia, it is barely half that at about $42,400. Washington and Wythe counties reported an average household income above $50,000 and they were some of the only counties where more than half the households — 56 percent and 57 percent respectively — earning above the ALICE threshold. Bland is also above the 50 percent mark with 58 percent of households earning above the ALICE threshold.

Statewide, 28% of working households fall below the threshold but in Southwest Virginia, more than half of the households in 10 localities earn below that financial level. In Smyth, the number is 55 percent below the threshold. Tazewell County isn’t much better, at 53 percent.

Another indicator is the labor participation rate among adults age 18 and over. The statewide average for Virginia is 65% but the only localities in this region that even approach that are Bristol at 58%, Wythe County at 57% and Washington County at 55%, the report shows.

Bland’s labor participation rate is at 43 percent, while Smyth’s is at 51 percent. Tazewell’s participation rate is at 47 percent.

According to the report, Bland County suffered a 5 percent loss of population since 2019, but has one of the higher median incomes in the region at $54,556. The statewide median income average is at $80,963. Wythe County’s median income was $52,726. Smyth’s was at $42,588, and Tazewell’s $42,937

Bland County also has one of the lowest poverty rates in the region, just 1 percentage point above the state average of 10 percent. In Wythe County, 16 percent of the households are below the poverty line, according to the report. Nineteen percent of Smyth and Tazewell households fall into poverty.

The report showed that location can make a difference.

In West Wytheville, for instance, just 45 percent of the households were above the ALICE threshold, with a full 31 percent of households living below the poverty line. In East Wytheville the poverty rate was 20 percent, but in the Fort Chiswell District, only 7 percent of households were below the poverty line. In Lead Mines, that number was at 10 percent, and in Speedwell 13 percent.

In Smyth County, only one district, Rye Valley, had a majority of households above the ALICE threshold; however, Rye Valley still had a 21 percent poverty rate, the second highest in the county. The Saltville District showed a 22 percent poverty rate. Royal Oak and the Park districts each had a 19 percent poverty rate, and Chilhowie had a 17 percent rate. Atkins had the lowest poverty rate in Smyth at 16 percent, but also the lowest rate of households above the ALICE threshold at just 40 percent.

In Tazewell, only the Eastern District, butting up against Bluefield and West Virginia, had a majority of households above the ALICE threshold at 56 percent. The Northwestern District had the lowest percentage above the threshold at 37 percent. The Northwestern area also had the highest poverty rate at 14 percent. The Southern and Northern district each had a 17 percent poverty rate, and the Western District had a 14 percent poverty rate.

Another takeaway from the report was that financial struggles are often tied to home make up. While the majority married parents remain above the ALICE threshold, the majority of single female-headed households across the region were below the line. In Wythe, 70 percent of single female-headed households were below the ALICE threshold. In Smyth, 83 percent of such households were below the line, and in Tazewell, 91 percent of single mother households fell below the threshold.