Pioneers pound Parry McCluer Jun 1, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BaseballkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m!:@?66CD A@F?5 !2CCJ |4r=F6Ck^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm$A6?46C |@D6C[ ~H6? y24<D@?[ 2?5 xD224 w2D=:A AFE FA 3:8 52JD @? (65?6D52J E@ AC@A6= E96 !:@?66CD A2DE E96 !2CCJ |4r=F6C q=F6D ah\_ :? E96 u:CDE #@F?5 @7 E96 #68:@? r q2D632== %@FC?2>6?E] |@D6C 2?5 y24<D@? 5C@G6 :? 7:G6 CF?D 2 A:646 2D |@D6C 4@==64E65 E9C66 9:ED :?4=F5:?8 2 EH@ CF? 9@>6C :? E96 D64@?5 :??:?8 H9:=6 y24<D@? A=2E65 9:D 7:G6 #qxD @? 2 EC:A=6 2?5 2 5@F3=6] w2D=:A 6?565 9:D DEC@?8 A6C7@C>2?46 H:E9 E9C66 9:ED E92E A=2E65 7@FC CF?D] k^Am kAmy24<D@? 2?5 w2:D=:A 2=D@ DE@@5 @FE @? E96 >@F?5 2D 3@E9 A:E496CD 4@>3:?65 7@C 2 D9FE@FE ?@\9:EE6C] q@E9 A:E496CD DECF4< @FE 2 4@>3:?65 `a 32EE6CD :? E96 H:? 2D E96 !:@?66CD :>AC@G65 E@ `e H:?D 2?5 c =@DD6D @? E96 J62C] t=: tG6CD@=6[ |24 !9:==:AD[ r@@A6C s2G:D[ 2?5 p:56? !@CE6C 6249 ?@E4965 >F=E:A=6 9:ED :? E96 G:4E@CJ] }@=2? |2IH6== 2?5 yF562 ':2CD 6249 C64@C565 E96:C 7:CDE 9:E @? E96 G2CD:EJ =6G6=] k^Am People are also reading… Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Pathway Park achieves gold status with Norfolk Southern Carroll County sheriff's deputy shot and killed; manhunt for suspect underway Gov. Abigail Spanberger removes Virginia Tech rector from board of visitors SWVA residents asked to complete online survey about addiction, stigma, resources Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case James Franklin part of Virginia Tech's search committee for next athletic director Luke Braham, West Virginia’s top-rated 2027 player, commits to Virginia Tech Seven dead in seven crashes on Virginia roads over 2026 Memorial Day holiday Kyle Busch death certificate reveals new details on driver's cause of death Suspect in Virginia deputy's shooting death arrested in North Carolina kAmkDEC@?8m$@446Ck^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mv=6?G2C 36DED v6@C86 (JE96k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmv6@C86 (JE96’D D62D@? 6?565 H:E9 2 h\` =@DD E@ E96 v=6?G2C w:89=2?56CD :? E96 BF2CE6C7:?2=D @7 E96 #68:@? `r^ar E@FC?2>6?E]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m%6??:Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m#68:@? `s $6>:7:?2=Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>my]x] qFCE@? d[ #FC2= #6EC62E _k^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m$:?8=6Dk^6>mk^Am kAmk6>mpG2 $E@F89 567] qC:2??2 #2<6D[ e\_[ e\`j |68J? sF77 567] p=:46 |2CE:?[ e\a[ e\`j r2:E=J? r2>A36== 567] |2C:2 w2866[ e\_[ e\_j yF=:2??2 p5<:?D 567] |@==J r@@<[ e\_[ e\_j p55:D@? |4r@??6==[ 7@C76:E]k^6>mk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Friday will mark seven months since a vehicle crash changed Gary Heninger’s life. The longtime mayor of Chilhowie says his recovery is still d… Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Four of those who died were in an Acura that caught on fire. The occupants included a 45-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl… Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Norfolk Southern is helping make Pathway Park as attractive as possible to developers. Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Virginia Tech landed a pledge from one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting class on Monday. New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Kyle Busch, one of the most prolific drivers in NASCAR history, died suddenly this week at age 41 during a trip to Charlotte.