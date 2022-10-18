 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Museum releases its 2022 Virginia Christmas ornament

Kline Kar

This year’s Virginia ornament highlights a 1918 Kline automobile.

 SPorter

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture (VMHC) has presented the official Virginia History Christmas ornament for 2022. This year’s ornament highlights a unique item from the museum's collection - a recently restored 1918 Kline automobile, which is now a featured object in the VMHC.

One of only two remaining examples known to exist from the Richmond manufacturer, Kline Motor

Car Corporation, this Kline automobile was purchased by prominent Black businessman and philanthropist Alfred D. “A.D.” Price Sr. in 1919. Born into slavery in Hanover County, Price started out as a blacksmith and wheelwright before founding A.D. Price Funeral Home in Richmond in 1881.

Price became the first Black funeral director in Virginia to receive an embalming license from the state and his funeral home was the leading Black-owned funeral home in the city. A pillar of the community, the A.D. Price Funeral Home was a hub of Black civic life in its neighborhood.

People are also reading…

In the early 1900s, James Kline was enticed by local businessmen to Virginia from Pennsylvania to create the Kline Motor Car Company. The Kline Company produced about 2,500 to 2,800 vehicles before closing in 1924. Price’s Kline Kar was among the last produced at the Arthur Ashe Boulevard location.

This rare car began its long restoration journey thanks to Debbie and Tim Crowder, who later brought it to the VMHC in 2007. From 2020 to 2022, nearly 1,000 hours were spent on the car’s restoration by White Post Restorations Inc., a nationally recognized restoration firm near Winchester.

The Kline Kar is now on display in the center of the VMHC’s new Commonwealth Hall.

The ornament can be purchased at VirginiaHistory.org/2022Ornament. Orders received by Nov. 28 receive 20% off by using the code 20OFF at checkout. VMHC members receive an additional 10% off with their regular discount. This ornament is the fifth in a new series of collectible ornaments the museum has offered featuring the history and culture of Virginia. Purchase of the ornament helps support the mission of the museum, including funding educational programs for students across the commonwealth.

