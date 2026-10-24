CHS Mighty Warrior Band eans superior rating for state assessment, multiple other awards Oct 24, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 The Warriors earned a superior rating for their show "Not Another Brick." SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Oct. 17, the Chilhowie High School Mighty Warrior Band traveled to Bristol, Virginia, to compete in two competitions. kAm%96:C 7:CDE A6C7@C>2?46 H2D 7@C $E2E6 pDD6DD>6?E[ H96C6 E96 (2CC:@CD 62C?65 2 DFA6C:@C C2E:?8 7@C E96:C D9@H Q}@E p?@E96C qC:4<]Q %96J 62C?65 2 DFA6C:@C C2E:?8 7C@> 2== 7:G6 ;F586D] k^AmkAmp7E6C $E2E6 pDD6DD>6?E[ E96 $@F?5 @7 E96 '2==6J 925 2?@E96C DFA6C:@C A6C7@C>2?46 2E E96 q2EE=6 |2C49:?8 x?G:E2E:@?2=] %96J 62C?65 7:CDE A=246 :? 5CF>\>2;@C[ >2C49:?8[ 2?5 >FD:4 2?5 D64@?5 A=246 :? A6C4FDD:@? 2?5 86?6C2= 67764E] k^Am kAm(2CC:@CD H@? E96:C 4=2DD 2?5 C646:G65 2? @G6C2== DFA6C:@C C2E:?8] k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use The cost of diesel is forcing the Smyth County School Board to examine its routes and look at ways to curb fuel use. Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Wednesday morning, Steven and Janet Stanley accepted the key to their new house in Marion. That key opens far more than a door. It unlocks lif… Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up When the Stanley family decided they needed to find a way to once again access running water after Hurricane Helene irrevocably altered their … Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Lives have been lost throughout Smyth County to substance use disorder. A new initiative wants to help the community see the faces and names o… Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Last Friday, students and staff were treated to hamburgers made with local beef as two farms helped Smyth County celebrate Farm to School Week.