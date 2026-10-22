Centerpiece Top Story Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use SPorter Oct 22, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter The cost of diesel is forcing the Smyth County School Board to examine its routes and look at ways to curb fuel use.kAm{2DE H66<[ sC] qC25 w282[ DFA6C:?E6?56?E[ E@=5 E96 $49@@= q@2C5 E92E E96 D49@@= DJDE6> 92D 2=C625J DA6?E Sb`[___ >@C6 E92? =2DE J62C @? 5:6D6=] pE E9:D A@:?E[ E9C66\2?5\2\92=7 >@?E9D :?E@ E96 ?6H 7:D42= J62C[ E92E’D e_T @G6C =2DE J62C’D DA6?5:?8]k^AmkAmw282 42FE:@?65 E96 $49@@= q@2C5 >6>36CD E92E E@F89 42==D H:== 92G6 E@ 36 >256] %96 D49@@= DJDE6> :D 2F5:E:?8 :ED C@FE6D 2?5 H:== =:<6=J 25;FDE D@>6] “(6 42??@E DFDE2:? E96D6 AC:46D 7@C 2 7F== D49@@= J62C[” w282 D2:5]k^Am kAm%96 ?2E:@?2= 2G6C286 7@C @?6 82==@? @7 5:6D6= :D CF??:?8 7C@> Se]`g E@ Se]ba] !C:46D 42? 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C@25H2JD 2?5 96=A ':C8:?:2?D E2<6 25G2?E286 @7 E96 ?6H 5:C64E:G6[ H9:49 C6>2:?D :? 67764E F?E:= s64] b` F?=6DD 6IE6?565 @C C6D4:?565]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Wednesday morning, Steven and Janet Stanley accepted the key to their new house in Marion. 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