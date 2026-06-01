NRCC philanthropists honored with Chancellor’s Award Jun 1, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Florine Graham Randall Edwards Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dr. H. Randall Edwards and Dr. Florine Graham have received the 20th Annual Chancellor's Award for Leadership in Philanthropy. They were nominated for the award by New River Community College (NRCC).kAmw@DE65 3J E96 ':C8:?:2 u@F?52E:@? 7@C r@>>F?:EJ r@==686 t5F42E:@? W'urrtX[ >@C6 E92? EH@ 5@K6? :?5:G:5F2=D[ 72>:=:6D[ 2?5 3FD:?6DD6D 7C@> 2== ab @7 ':C8:?:2VD r@>>F?:EJ r@==686D H6C6 9@?@C65 H:E9 E96 r92?46==@C’D pH2C5 7@C {6256CD9:A :? !9:=2?E9C@AJ] %96 2H2C5D H6C6 AC6D6?E65 2E 2 =F?496@? 46C6>@?J :? #:49>@?5 :? pAC:=]k^AmkAmx? 9:D H6=4@>:?8 C6>2C<D[ r92?46==@C s2G:5 s@Cé D2=FE65 2?5 E92?<65 E96 5@?@CD 7@C E96:C F?H2G6C:?8 4@>>:E>6?E E@ DEF56?ED H9@D6 A@E6?E:2= >:89E @E96CH:D6 8@ F?C62=:K65] “%96 :?5:G:5F2=D 2?5 @C82?:K2E:@?D H6 9@?@C :? 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