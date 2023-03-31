In 2022, more than 7,000 Virginia children were abused and neglected. Of those cases, nearly 140 took place in Smyth County.

According to a Virginia Department of Social Services report for July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, 1,141 possible abuse and neglect cases were referred to the county’s Social Services team. Those incidents ranged from sexual abuse to infants exposed to drugs. Of all the referrals, social workers found that 136 reports were founded.

Last week, Lynn Rasnake, a licensed clinical social worker, forensic interviewer, and certified trauma specialist, appeared before the Smyth County Board of Supervisors. On behalf of the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) of Highlands Community Services, she thanked county officials for their support and encouraged their recognition of Child Abuse Awareness Month, which is marked in April.

The nonprofit CAC, Rasnake said, works with law enforcement, child protective services staff, and many others to help child victims of sexual and physical abuse and neglect.

The CAC, she said, began working with Smyth County in 2014 and opened a satellite office in Marion in 2019.

During the last fiscal year, Rasnake said, the CAC has served 72 new child victims of abuse and neglect from Smyth County. Those children, she said, ranged in age from toddlers to teens and lived across the county.

Being able to work with those children, she explained, wouldn’t be possible without strong relationships with local services and agencies.

Rasnake particularly thanked the county officials for facilitating the local office. Being able to visit a local office to be interviewed about their abuse or get other services is far better for the child than having to travel to Bristol as they previously did. Between travel and an hour to 90-minute interview, she said, “That’s hard on a child” with a difficult story to tell.

Supervisor Mike Sturgill, who works in school administration, said there’s rarely a day when he doesn’t have to deal with abuse and neglect whether it’s during a home visit or working with one of the school principals about a student in their school. He concluded that enough can’t be said commending those who help children.

Reflecting on the 72 Smyth cases worked by the CAC, Supervisors Chair Charlie Atkins observed, “That’s a lot of children. More power to you.”

The supervisors unanimously adopted a resolution declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. Noting the lifelong consequences of child abuse and neglect on a victims’ physical, mental and emotional health, that document said, “Effective child abuse prevention programs succeed because of partnerships among citizens, human services agencies, schools, religious organizations, law enforcement agencies, and the business community…. Child abuse prevention is a community responsibility and finding solutions depends on involvement among all residents of Smyth County.”

To report possible child abuse and neglect, individuals may call local police or the Department of Social Services or the statewide hotline number: 804-786-8536.