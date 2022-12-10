Pop Up Marion awards grants to four new or growing businesses

A new book and gift shop is in the works for Marion as is a mobile small engine repair business. At the same time, two downtown businesses are expanding.

Each of those businesses is being supported through training and grants.

The Town of Marion, in partnership with Marion Downtown, Wells Fargo, and Virginia Community Capital, just completed its 22nd round of Pop Up Marion business training classes and business plan competition.

The four businesses each received a $5,000 grant to help with the next six months of rent, utilities and business expenses.

The winning business plans

Becky Mabry and Emily Fields are working to open The Copper Acorn, an independent book and gift store, at 109 South Iron Street.

Amy Hall is starting a mobile small engine repair business.

Jon Ives is opening Rainbow House Ceramics, a business to business slip-casting ceramics operation on the Iron Street Mall. Ives is also a partner in The Ford Studios in downtown Marion.

Haleigh McKlarney plans to expand her offerings at Better Coffee Co. at 111 Broad Street.

In addition to the $5,000 grants, Mabry and Fields and McKlarney were awarded an additional $1,500 each from Virginia Community Capital.

“We are delighted to welcome these awesome new businesses to the Marion business family,” said Ken Heath, creator of the Pop Up Marion program and Marion’s Director of Community and Economic Development. “These businesses fill formerly vacant spaces in our town, and fill needs in the community by providing goods and services locally along with local jobs. We so look forward to great things to come from each of them.”

Pop Up Marion

Starting in 2009, the five-week intensive entrepreneur training class, offered each October, has trained nearly 350 local entrepreneurs to date, graduated 173 teams, sold 13 buildings and filled 31 additional storefronts, created 44 new businesses and assisted seven expanding businesses, created 158 new jobs and spurred nearly $3 million in private reinvestment in Marion. The program has been used by communities across America, and is the foundation for Virginia’s Community Business Launch program.

For more information on Pop Up Marion or business opportunities in Marion, contact Heath at 276-378-5026 or kheath@marionva.org.