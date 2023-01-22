Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Chilhowie

A Chilhowie woman and man are dead following an apparent murder-suicide Saturday night, Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler said.

Shuler said deputies responded to the Warhaw Lane home in the St. Clair's Creek section of the county around 8:17 p.m. in response to call reporting a domestic situation with possible gunfire.

When deputies arrived, Shuler said, they found 62-year-old Betty E. Call in a front room of the home, dead of an apparent gunshot wound. In a back bedroom, they found Randall C. Rouse, 58, also dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Shuler said a preliminary investigation has determined that Call had been the victim of homicide, while Rouse had died by suicide. No other parties were involved, the sheriff said.

The bodies will be sent to the Medical Examiner's Office in Roanoke for autopsy. Shuler said he expects not further action from his office.