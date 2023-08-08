Right now, this region’s hospitals need to hire hundreds of nurses and radiology and lab technicians as does any health care system around the country. Physician offices and long-term care facilities are also struggling to find the needed staff. Now, a local health trust is taking action to help address that critical ongoing need, but the community’s help will be needed to achieve its serious goal.

Gary Peacock, a longtime advocate for this region’s health care and a member of the Smyth County Community Hospital Health Trust, recently shared that over the last 12 years the non-profit organization has raised nearly $800,000 to bolster the health and wellness of the community’s residents. “Every penny stayed in Smyth County,” he declared.

The health trust, a subsidiary of Ballad Health Foundation, first raised funds to open a local infusion center for cancer patients and others who need the treatment, Peacock said.

The trust also was instrumental in bringing urgent care services to the county. As well, Peacock said, it helped buy a variety of diagnostic equipment that would improve cancer care and eye care.

Over time, Peacock said, the health trust shifted its focus to endeavors centered on health and wellness for the community. It sponsored health camps for youngsters, after-school projects, and a playground and other equipment for children with disabilities.

This year, Peacock said, the health trust is developing a legacy program.

A health trust letter reads, “There is a tremendous need for doctors, nurses, and all technical areas of health care – a need that will remain for many years. We hope by supporting our residents, we will start to fill this need.”

The trust is working to establish an endowment to fund scholarships for Smyth residents who want to pursue clinical health care work. The scholarship would be open to recent high school graduates and older individuals who will pursue the qualifying education up to a bachelor’s degree.

The trust hopes to award its first scholarships in the spring of 2024.

The trust’s aim is to raise $1 million.

“We know that’s a big goal,” said Peacock, acknowledging that it will likely take more than a year to achieve.

However, the trust, he said, has partnered with the Smyth County Community Foundation, which has agreed to match every dollar raised for the endowment up to $250,000.

“We are diligently working to find the matching funds,” Peacock said.

This year, Peacock wants to “welcome [everyone] to the big top” to help raise money.

Traditionally, the health trust has focused on one annual fundraising event – a gala. The trust would select a need, develop a gala theme – Mardi Gras, Riverboat, casino and the like, and strive to solicit donations and sponsors to accomplish the goal.

Then came the pandemic.

For the last three years, the health trust hasn’t hosted a gala, traditionally held near Valentine’s Day.

With some concerns still present about COVID-19 and wanting everyone to feel comfortable, Peacock said, this year the trust is hosting an indoor-outdoor event at Holston Hills Community Golf Course. The 11th annual Health Trust Gala will take place Saturday, Sept. 9, from 6-10 p.m. with the theme Big Night Under the Big Top.

The circus-themed fundraiser will feature cocktails and heavy hors d’ oeuvres, dinner, live performances, a silent auction, and carnival games.

Emory & Henry School of Health Sciences students are helping and will take on some circus roles for the endeavor. Peacock is glad young people will be taking part in the event. The fundraiser’s goal, he said, is “important for them and us as a community.”

He hopes creating this educational pipeline will serve as a long-term solution to the need for health care workers.

Individual tickets are $100.

Sponsors, who will be publically recognized, are also being sought: 1 Ring Level is $500 and includes two tickets; 2 Ring Level is $1,000 with four tickets; 3 Ring Level is $2,500 with six tickets and a bottle of wine; and Big Top Level is $5,000+ with 10 tickets and two bottles of wine.

Individuals interested in buying tickets may do so online at http://give.classy.org/smythcountygala.

Historically, Peacock said, 180 to 200 people attend the gala.

He’s especially appreciative of those who help put together the gala. “We couldn’t do this without the volunteers of the health trust” and supporters in the community,” Peacock said.

Peacock, who has helped grow and build three industries in Smyth County, first began working with the hospital as a way to give back to the community.

He’s seen the hospital through many transitions and served on the organizing committee when the Lifetime Wellness Center was just a vision.

The work became more personal to him one day when he was using the brand new wellness center’s walking track. He watched a man on oxygen using the track with the aid of a walker and two assistants. The man was “working at it.”

“That day,” Peacock said, he truly realized, “We have done good.”

Since then, the community’s health care institutions have come a long way, he said. With its mergers, Peacock said, SCCH is finally viable and for two years in a row has received the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service’s five-star rating, one of only 250 hospitals in the nation to do so.

“That’s amazing to live in a small town and have access to the best care,” Peacock declared.

Anyone who’d like more information about the gala and supporting the scholarships may call Peacock at 276-356-2145 or Amanda Ward at 423-302-3176 or email her at amanda.ward@balladhealth.org.