Floyd rips Knights Oct 26, 2026 15 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jack Le Roy ran for 112 yards on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns as the Buffaloes topped James River 24-6 at home.kAm}@29 &?56CH@@5 E9C6H 2 `e\J2C5 E@F495@H? A2DD E@ y! sF?7@C5 2?5 v2G:? y24<D@? <:4<65 2 bg\J2C5 7:6=5 8@2= 7@C u=@J5 r@F?EJ We\aX] k^AmkAmpD9E@? ~C2?86 C2? 7@C dh J2C5D @? a_ 42CC:6D 2?5 D4@C65 E96 =@?6 E@F495@H? 7@C y2>6D #:G6C Wb\dX] k^AmkAm%96 qF772=@6D 2C6 2E #257@C5 We\aX ?6IE H66<]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use The cost of diesel is forcing the Smyth County School Board to examine its routes and look at ways to curb fuel use. Seth Greenberg sizes up Virginia Tech, UVa men's basketball The ESPN analyst and ex-Hokies coach is optimistic about the Hokies and Cavs. Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution When it came time for student teaching assignments, Frank “T-Bone” Lewis told his educators at Emory & Henry that he would go anywhere but… Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up When the Stanley family decided they needed to find a way to once again access running water after Hurricane Helene irrevocably altered their … Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Wednesday morning, Steven and Janet Stanley accepted the key to their new house in Marion. That key opens far more than a door. It unlocks lif…