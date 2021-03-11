Squirrel hunting: author's pursuit of life and death of Wally Thrasher sparks documentary series

“He took about five minutes and gave me an overview,” Peterson said. “Of course, I was just amazed by it.”

More than three decades after Thrasher disappeared, Peterson found most people involved with him were willing to talk – including Olga and Montana Thrasher, law enforcement officers and former associates of Thrasher, many of whom served time in federal prisons on drug charges.

“They were more than willing to share what they knew about Wally.” Peterson said. “About what he was willing to do and how crazy he was as a pilot.”

Former Wythe County Sheriff and U.S. Marshall Wayne Pike played a couple of interesting roles in the case and shared how he believes Thrasher is still alive, Peterson said.

“Anybody who ever knew him was more than willing to tell stories about him,” Peterson said.

One interesting tale concerns Thrasher’s more than two years in a Mexican prison. After his release, Thrasher talked with a reporter from the Southwest Times, saying that all authorities found on the plane they confiscated was about nine grams of marijuana – enough for about two cigarettes.

“I’ll continue to fly,” he said in the 1977 article. “But never in the vicinity of Mexico.”