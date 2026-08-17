Centerpiece Top Story A dozen years after closure, construction begins on McMullin Bridge's replacement SPorter Aug 17, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Construction began Monday on the McMullin Bridge replacement. The bridge was closed in early 2014. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Image courtesy of the Virginia Department of Transportation Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter More than 12 years after the McMullin Bridge was closed, construction began Monday on its replacement.kAm%96 3C:586[ 2 AC:>2CJ 2446DD C@FE6 E@ E96 w2== p55:E:@? ?6:893@C9@@5[ H2D 4=@D65 :? y2?F2CJ a_`c 27E6C ':C8:?:2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 %C2?DA@CE2E:@? :?DA64E@CD 7@F?5 E92E :E H2D 7C24EFC6 4C:E:42=[ >62?:?8 :7 @?6 A2CE @7 E96 3C:586 7C24EFC65[ E96 DECF4EFC6 H@F=5 72:=] 's~% :?DA64E@CD 56E6C>:?65 E92E C6A2:C:?8 E96 3C:586 H2D?’E A@DD:3=6] xE H@F=5 92G6 E@ 36 C6A=2465]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 's~%[ E96 2C62 42CC:6D 2AAC@I:>2E6=J hd_ G69:4=6D A6C 52J]k^Am kAm%96 #E] ee_ 3C:586’D 4=@DFC6 =67E >2?J :? 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H@CC:65 23@FE A@E6?E:2==J 56=2J65 C6DA@?D6D]k^Am People are also reading… Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search 94-year-old woman's death at Va. assisted living facility ruled a homicide Smyth teacher represents region as Virginia Lottery awards public schools proceeds Chasing greatness: Hunter Trivette believes that's making connections with students Upgraded crosswalks at Chilhowie schools expected to enhance student, citizen safety Marion pediatrician, state Health Department express support for vaccines A dozen years after closure, construction begins on McMullin Bridge's replacement Appalachian Center for Hope sees opening treatment center as just the first step Chilhowie explores adding vehicle charging station Marion's Lincoln Theatre appeals to community for support Hayden Panettiere, best known for her roles in 'Heroes' and 'Nashville', dies at 36 Will winter be snowy, stormy or mild? 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search Early this week, the search continued for a Virginia Beach man facing multiple charges in Marion after a Friday incident. 94-year-old woman's death at Va. assisted living facility ruled a homicide An 83-year-old woman is the subject of a homicide investigation following the death of a 94-year-old at an assisted living facility in Fishersville. Smyth teacher represents region as Virginia Lottery awards public schools proceeds A Smyth County educator took part in a ceremonial check presentation to recognize the $914 million the Virginia Lottery has raised for Virgini… Chasing greatness: Hunter Trivette believes that's making connections with students Hunter Trivette believes in pursuing excellence, but, as he’s matured, his idea of what that means has changed. Upgraded crosswalks at Chilhowie schools expected to enhance student, citizen safety The stretch of U.S. 11 that goes by Chilhowie High and Middle schools carries about 6,500 vehicles a day. Each school day, more than 100 stude… Watch Now: Related Video Massachusetts Advocate Fasts for 15 Days to Protest Food Stamp Cuts Ukraine unleashes hundreds of drones across Russia Ukraine unleashes hundreds of drones across Russia Italy: Four Renaissance artworks stolen from Messina museum in Sicily Italy: Four Renaissance artworks stolen from Messina museum in Sicily Hokies' Jackson on the offensive line Hokies' Jackson on the offensive line