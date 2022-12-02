Legendary lineup continues to grow

FloydFest added five more bands to the 2023 festival lineup on Thursday, including newgrass legends Leftover Salmon and the gospel pipes of J.R. Carroll.

Other additions include the psychedelic-plus-traditional-bluegrass marriage of KellerGrass ft. The Hillbenders; the vocal powerhouse paired with psychedelic-soul of Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast; and the antics, energy and phenomenon that is Sexbruise?.

Across the Way Productions and Blue Cow Arts also announced Dec. 1 that CashorTrade is the official ticket exchange for FloydFest 23~Forever, scheduled for July 26-30, 2023, and released the first line of Festival Park merchandise.

The Black Crowes, Sheryl Crow, My Morning Jacket and Goose are slated to headline FloydFest 2023.

Additional acts were announced throughout November:

Elle King,

Ripe,

Yelawolf and Shooter Jennings Present: Sometimes Y

Shane Smith and The Saints

Atlin Gün

Nikki Lane

Maggie Rose

Circles Around The Sun

The Hip Abduction

Ian Noe

Neighbor

Town Mountain

Tanner Usrey

Pony Bradshaw

Grady Spencer and the Work

Joe Hertler and The Rainbow Seekers

Little Stranger

Eggy

The Wilder Blue

Into The Fog

The Wilson Springs Hotel

Palmyra

The Jared Stout Band

An official partnership between FloydFest and Cashortrade.org to prevent scammers and scalpers from taking advantage of patrons in search of tickets was also announced on Dec. 1.

CashorTrade is a ticket exchange platform that facilitates the buying/selling of verified tickets at face value.

Since all ticket sales are final and the event is basically sold out, if patrons happen to have tickets and can no longer attend, CashorTrade offers a secure platform to resell tickets to another fan while recouping the patrons’ investment. It is free to sell — there are no fees for those looking to resell their tickets.

Purchase FloydFest Forever tickets online at www.aftontickets.com/floydfest23. Prices increase Dec. 31, April 1, 2023, July 1, and when the festival opens on July 26 at Festival Park in Check.

Additional information about the festival, including site maps, FAQs, new FloydFest~Forever merchandise and more, can be found at www.floydfest.com.