FestivalPark, purchased for $2.25 million in June of 2022, will not be christened as FloydFest’s new home until at least 2024.

Festival organizers announced March 29 that “due to final permitting and logistical factors” beyond their control “FestivalPark is not currently viable for a 2023 festival.”

Two days prior to the announcement, The Roanoke Times published an article about state permitting organizers have failed to secure for the site, including storm water management and construction.

“Two Department of Environmental Quality inspections, on Jan. 23 and March 1, found that construction of roads and three bridges that cross Meadow Run and its tributary had commenced without the required permits that govern erosion and sedimentation, according to the warning letter,” the Times said.

Concerns about two species (the bog turtle and Mitchell’s satyr butterfly) possibly on the site in Check were also reported.

Floyd County is the only county in the state where Mitchell’s satyr butterflies reside, with other habitats from New Jersey to Indiana, and restricted areas in Mississippi and Alabama, according to FWS.

Mitchell’s satyr butterfly has been considered an engendered species, wherever found, by the U.S. Wildlife Service since 1991.

Southern bog turtles (in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia) are listed in the Endangered Species Act as “threatened by similarity of appearance” to the northern population (Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania) , which has been endangered since 1997.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s interactive map does not highlight Floyd County as a bog turtle habitat.

Will Harlan of the Center for Biological Diversity said April 7 no species surveys have been conducted at the site, meaning the presence of neither the bog turtle nor satyr butterfly have been confirmed.

“The site contains known, inventoried bog turtle and Mitchell satyr butterfly habitat, and we simply want to ensure that that habitat is protected as organizers design their site plans for this site,” Harlan said.

The team involved at the Center for Biodiversity is “deeply saddened that FloydFest was postponed,” he said. “We are big supporters of the festival and want it to continue.”

Only about 500 acres of bog turtle habitat exist in the southern range, Harlan said, making every viable habitat important for the species’ survival.

“Endangered bog turtles and butterflies can certainly coexist with FloydFest….” Harlan said. “The new site is 200 acres, and the wetlands make up a very small portion of the festival site. We have been encouraging organizers to slightly modify the site's design to protect the wetlands and the endangered species they shelter.”

Specific permits that organizers failed to obtain this year for FestivalPark included storm water management, and The Roanoke Times reported the Department of Environmental Quality issued a warning letter for the unapproved construction of roads and bridges on the property.

Floyd County officials responded to the initial announcement about FestivalPark on March 30 with a statement voicing both their disappointment and understanding.

“The county is pleased to see this organization’s continuing commitment to their Floyd County location going forward,” the statement said. “The county has already seen a positive economic impact as a result of Across the Way’s decision to move to their birthplace of Floyd.”

Floyd County Board of Supervisors meetings have included conversations about FestivalPark in Check since last May.

Residents have voiced both their strong opposition and unwavering support for the festival relocating to the Check property. Those opposed often cite noise, safety and the environment as main concerns.

Those in favor of FloydFest’s relocation often reference the revenue to local businesses that it encourages, as well as personal anecdotes about the safety of the event, both for families and those with special circumstances, such as being in recovery.

“The free enterprise mindset of Floyd makes it a great match for FloydFest,” Board Chairman Joe Turman said in the March 30 statement. “With the opportunities it creates for business and economic development, we are pleased that the FloydFest folks have decided to make our community their home and are grateful for what they are doing for our local economy and tax base.”

County Administrator Dr. Linda Millsaps said that because Floyd County has no Zoning Ordinances, it has limited permit requirements.

“To date FloydFest has complied with all Floyd County’s permit requirements and has been working with county staff to ensure the safety of all festival attendees per the county’s Festival and Entertainments Ordinance,” the statement said.

The 2023 festival’s actual cancellation was announced Thursday, April 6. Organizers said it is necessary in order to provide patrons with the “best possible experience” and protect the “FloydFest vibe.”

Ticketholders can learn about their two options for either a refund or rollover for the 2024 festival at www.floydfest.com, and submit their decision by May 5 at https://forms.gle/BNLKZpt3sopFu8HX9.

Additional questions about tickets can be directed to info@floydfest.com.

Following the April 6 cancellation announcement, COO Sam Calhoun said the team at Across the Way Productions, which produces FloydFest, was “energized and encouraged by the overwhelmingly positive and uplifting public response.”

“Yes, emotions are high right now, but that’s because we believe in what we do, and we know how much this festival means to the local community and beyond,” Calhoun said. “Right now, our focus is on taking care of the patrons, and once that task is accomplished, all of us are excited to get to work on FloydFest 2024.”