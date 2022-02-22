Glamor photo sessions planned by local businesses

A collective of local event businesses have combined specialties to offer a styled photo shoot with a spring wedding theme on Saturday, March 26, at Apple Ridge Farm.

Those participating include Floyd Jewelry (jewelry), Copperhill Cakes and Goodies (cake), Tilted Tulip (floral design), Kelly Phillips Photography (coordinator, designer, photography), and Salon 610 (hair and makeup).

Kelly Phillips added Feb. 15, she’ll also offer a demonstration for using Off-Camera Flash to anyone interested, during the styled shoot sessions.

Phillips, a professional photographer in and around Floyd County, explained content days help photographers and other event specialists “get beautiful images to use for their portfolios without the stress of a real wedding day.”

Also offering mini-sessions and high school senior packages, Phillips has built a portfolio of various events. Some of her photos can be found at www.facebook.com/KellyPhillipsPhotographyFloydVA.

Floyd Jewelry has been locally owned and operated by Sarah Sowers since 1994. The shop features products from manufacturers such as, Gabriel & Company of New York, Stuller and Galatea USA Custom Jewelry and others, and keeps a goldsmith on-staff.

More information about Floyd Jewelry is available online at www.facebook.com/floydjewelry.

Copperhill Cakes and Goodies, owned by Penny Webster and Kathy Link, has produced cakes, cupcakes, breads and cookies in Copperhill since 2014. The duo won The Roanoke Time’s Cupcake Contest, judged by Buddy Valastro, ‘The Cake Boss,’ in 2012.

Learn more about Copperhill Cakes and Goodies at www.chkake.com.

Melissa Goad opened Tilted Tulip about a year before the pandemic, and relocated to its current home in at 204 Floyd Highway S. in May 2020. Goad crafts arrangements made-to-order for every occasion, and stocks seasonal gifts year-round.

Additional details about Tilted Tulip can be found online at www.tiltedtulipva.com.

Salon 610 in Check is owned by Brittany Poff, who has nearly a decade of experience. Poff offers a number of services including color, extensions and more.

Find more information at www.facebook.com/hairbybrittanypoff.

Apple Ridge Farm is a multi-use venue that offers scenic lodging, outdoor recreation and event space. It is now booking weddings for 2022-2023.

Find more photos and details at www.appleridge.org.

Slots for the March 26 spring wedding styled shoot are $125, and tickets are still available. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit www.facebook.com/kellyphillipsphotographyFloydva.