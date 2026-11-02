Centerpiece Top Story Grant allows Chilhowie PD to put AED in each police vehicle SPorter Nov 2, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss shows one of the new AEDs to the Town Council at their most recent meeting. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Chilhowie’s police officers are now better prepared to help in medical emergencies.kAm%92?<D E@ 2 S`d[e__ 8C2?E 7C@> E96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ r@>>F?:EJ u@F?52E:@?[ 6249 @7 E96 A@=:46 56A2CE>6?E’D G69:4=6D :D ?@H 6BF:AA65 H:E9 2? 2FE@>2E65 6IE6C?2= 567:3C:==2E@C WptsX]k^AmkAmx? 2? 6>6C86?4J[ E96 A@CE23=6 ptsD 42? 2DD6DD 2? :?5:G:5F2=’D 962CE C9JE9> 2?5[ H96? ?66565[ 56=:G6C 2? 6=64EC:42= D9@4< E@ E96 962CE E@ C6DE@C6 :ED ?@C>2= C9JE9>]k^AmkAmpts FD286 42? 8C62E=J 6?92?46 DFCG:G2= 7@C D@>6@?6 :? 42C5:24 2CC6DE] p44@C5:?8 E@ E96 p>6C:42? w62CE pDD@4:2E:@?[ “@7 E96 A6@A=6 H:E9 42C5:24 2CC6DE H9@ C646:G6 2 D9@4< 7C@> 2? pts :? E96 7:CDE >:?FE6[ h @FE @7 `_ =:G6]”k^Am People are also reading… Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Smyth County considers permit for second battery energy storage facility Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution Smyth supervisor, school board member unite to host forum on 1% sales tax referendum Verizon wants to hang up on landlines, but some customers aren’t so sure Serial killer Ted Bundy linked to murder of Utah police chief's 17-year-old daughter Unflappable: QB Grunkemeyer setting the tone for Virginia Tech Patrick Stewart, 'Star Trek' and 'X-Men' star, dies at 86 James Franklin aims to get Virginia Tech freshmen out of 'redshirt mode' JMU football turns to veteran leadership after first loss of season Marion Town Council issues statement about Exit 47 development kAmt2C=:6C E9:D >@?E9[ r9:=9@H:6 !@=:46 r9:67 p?5C6H |@DD E@=5 E96 %@H? r@F?4:= 23@FE E96 =:76D2G:?8 6BF:A>6?E E92E 92D 366? 25565 E@ 6249 @77:46C’D G69:4=6] %96 4@F?4:= ~z’5 255:?8 E96 8C2?E E@ E96 E@H?’D 3F586E]k^AmkAm%@H? r=6C< u6=:4:2 t==6C ?@E65 E92E ?6H =68:D=2E:@? H:== D@@? C6BF:C6 E96 E@H? E@ 255 ptsD E@ 6249 C64C62E:@? 724:=:EJ]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Northwood High School was built nearly 70 years ago. The windows in the auditorium may be the original ones. Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations A Marion citizen has filed a complaint in Smyth County Circuit Court, asking the court to order the Board of Supervisors to repeal the portion… Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Dr. Kelli Hughes is Wiley Kirk’s principal, but she also saw his skills and talent through a parents’ eyes. Marion Senior High School’s princi… Smyth County considers permit for second battery energy storage facility A Texas-based company that is already working to bring a battery energy storage facility to Smyth County has asked for the OK to build a secon… Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution When it came time for student teaching assignments, Frank “T-Bone” Lewis told his educators at Emory & Henry that he would go anywhere but…