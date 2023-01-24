Four new Floyd Indoor Track records set

Floyd County High School’s Indoor Track team has set new school and personal records with a number of meets remaining for the winter season.

Jaxon Brewer came in second in the long jump on Dec. 17 and third in the triple jump. He set a new personal record with his triple jump, landing at 43 feet, 10.25 inches.

Both Jaxon and his sister Rosln set school records at the East Coast Elite meet at VMI on Jan. 7. Jaxon’s long jump record was set at 20 feet, 9.5 inches, and Rosln’s high jump record came in at 4 feet, 10.75 inches.

Mia Spangler also set a record Jan. 7 (long jump, 16 feet, 1 inch), as did Mason Erchull (3200-meter race, 10:10.97).

At the Walter Bass High School Invitational 2023 from Jan. 13-14 at Liberty University, Spangler secured sixth place in the high jump and 10th in the triple jump.

Rosln nabbed fourth in the high jump.

Fourth place in the boys’ 500 meter dash went to Floyd’s Quinlan Beegle.

The girls’ 4X400 relay, ran by Rosln, Eva Sherwood, Emma Ballinger and Spangler, placed 10th overall.

Six Buffaloes on the team qualified for the state match scheduled for Feb. 17, and several others have throughout the season. As of Jan. 18 those qualifiers include:

Aubrey Quesenberry in the 500m

Jaxon Brewer in the long jump, triple jump and high jump

Mia Spangler in the long jump and high jump

Emma Willie and Abby Allen in the 3200m

Mason Erchull in the 1000m, 1600m and 3200m

Quinlan Beegle in the 1000m

Rosln Brewer in the long jump and high jump

Reagan Lynch in the 1000m and 1600m

Rosln Brewer, Reagan Lynch, Emma Ballinger and Mia Spangler in the 4x200 relay

Rosln Brewer, Eva Sherwood, Emma Ballinger and Mia Spangler for the girls’ 4x400 relay

Garrett Weaver, Hank Schroeder, Laquon Thompson and Quinlan Beegle for the boys’ 4x800 relay

Indoor track meets remaining for the season includes the Bulldog Invitational on Jan. 29, the Blacksburg Polar Bear meet on Feb. 4, and the Blue Ridge CDJR Last Chance Meet on Feb. 10.