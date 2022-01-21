 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yoga Jam ready to ‘Shine On’ 2022

The 11th annual Floyd Yoga Jam is set to kick off in Willis Thursday, Sept. 1, and ticket prices increase Feb. 1.

Evolving from a three-day festival into a four-day festival, Yoga Jam brings music, daily yoga classes, hikes and meditation to the site in Willis from Sept. 1-4, with camping available. The theme for 2022 is “Shine On,” organizers announced Jan. 17.

A variety of ticket packages are available, stating with two-day General Admission for $75, plus a processing fee. Youth GA tickets start at $65 and are good for all four days of the festival.

GA tickets include access to yoga workshops, concerts, all classes and presentations, primitive camping and the showers on-site.

RV parking is $50, plus a processing fee, with no hook ups. Glamping tickets go on sale Feb. 2.

To purchase tickets or learn more about ticket packages, visit https://bit.ly/3AhZDHN.

For updates and more information about Yoga Jam, visit www.facebook.com/floydyogajam.

