Sun shines on Yoga Jam ‘Bloom’

Smiles and sunshine prevailed as crowds returned to Floyd Yoga Jam for its 10th festival featuring a joyful blend of yoga practices, dancing, socialization and rejuvenation in Willis last weekend on the beautiful Turman family land along Greasy Creek.

The flourishing celebration in Willis featured a “Bloom” theme for the 2021 event.

“We gather to create a garden that nourishes your curiosity and creates experiences that enrich your lives and those with whom you connect to,” the festival program read, encouraging yoga jammers to take in the positive messages of the festival’s talented musicians, poets and speakers and open their creative expression through the art, play, plant walks, fire circles, meditation and more.

Katherine Chantal and other ceremonialist drummers led the festival’s opening ceremony on Thursday evening by calling in the four directions for the blessings that each one brings.

“It was a challenge to be together in the midst of the pandemic, and here we are in the warmth of the south. What are your challenges? How will you merge with them? How will you bloom in the south?” Chantal asked. Gladiola bulbs for planting and honoring Mother Earth were passed out to attendees.