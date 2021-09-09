Sun shines on Yoga Jam ‘Bloom’

Smiles and sunshine prevailed as crowds returned to Floyd Yoga Jam for its 10th festival featuring a joyful blend of yoga practices, dancing, socialization and rejuvenation in Willis last weekend on the beautiful Turman family land along Greasy Creek.
The flourishing celebration in Willis featured a “Bloom” theme for the 2021 event.
“We gather to create a garden that nourishes your curiosity and creates experiences that enrich your lives and those with whom you connect to,” the festival program read, encouraging yoga jammers to take in the positive messages of the festival’s talented musicians, poets and speakers and open their creative expression through the art, play, plant walks, fire circles, meditation and more.
Katherine Chantal and other ceremonialist drummers led the festival’s opening ceremony on Thursday evening by calling in the four directions for the blessings that each one brings.
“It was a challenge to be together in the midst of the pandemic, and here we are in the warmth of the south. What are your challenges? How will you merge with them? How will you bloom in the south?” Chantal asked. Gladiola bulbs for planting and honoring Mother Earth were passed out to attendees.
Turnout was good and jammers were ready to pick up where they left off, after the cancellation of the 2020 festival due to COVID-19. Virginia Department of Health workers were on hand with free COVID test kits and information.
Yoga Jam is a multi-generational and eco-friendly family affair with something for everyone. The Mad Hatter hat making station was a favorite activity for kids. Gypsy Geoff, a popular clown/magician, drew a large crowd each evening of the festival. One of his “feats of equilibrium” was to throw and balance a ball on a mouth stick while juggling several objects.
“I don’t work at Sea World,” he jokingly announced.
Throughout the long Labor Day weekend, open-air tents in BlissLand were filled with practicing yogis following the guidance of more than 70 teachers. Free style dancers moving to the music of 40 performing bands spread out on the Jamland main field and the Boogie Down Dance Hall tent.
Dancers swayed and twirled colored scarves to the ethereal, planet reverent, songs of Holy River, whose set was kicked off with the reading of an original poem by musician Erica Joy. “The time is now for he and she / The time is now for they and we / The time is now for us to be / Taking a stand for all to see...”
Joe Troop, a multi-instrumentalist singer songwriter and founder of the Grammy-nominated band Che Apalache, performed a masterful set Saturday night that featured original songs with an old-time folk sound, as well as songs that reflected Troop’s activism. Some songs that were sung in Spanish were inspired by his time spent visiting a migrant shelter in Mexico.
“Is there room for the love beneath the sun after all is said and done?” Troop’s song The Dreamer asks.
Troop, who is originally from Winston Salem, NC, gave a shout out to the Yoga Jam stage that featured an “awesome” 3D art installation designed by The Color Project, a group that produces public artworks by Blacksburg artist Darcy Meeker with a focus on engaging empathy and interactive environments through color and light.
Cameron Stallings, a Color Project co-owner, said that Meeker has made art throughout the pandemic and hasn’t let her challenges with muscular dystrophy stop her from following her artistic passions. The stage design reflected the BLOOM theme and was a collaboration between The Color Project, Yoga Jam co/founder director Shirleyann Burgess and James Cunningham of Rock Show Lighting.
Mohammed Baoum, a first-time Yoga Jammer, practices yoga at the In Balance Yoga studio in Blacksburg. Originally from Saudi Arabia, Baoum came to the United States in 2017 to study Industrial Engineering at Virginia Tech.
“I like the energy,” he said about Yoga Jam, after dancing in the main field to the reggae songs of The Ambassador. He commented about how uplifting the song lyrics were. “I’ve met all good people. My experience in the U.S. is that the people are very nice.”
Newlyweds and first time Yoga Jammers Zach and Christina Pittman camped with family members along Greasy Creek in the Enchanted Forest. They both loved the festival.
“I like the place, the property, and that everyone feels so comfortable,” said Zach. “The drumming circle was cool.”
“I loved the belly dancing class,” said Christina. The couple also enjoyed dancing, shopping, wood walks, taco dinners, a meditative sound bath experience and building rock cairn sculptures in the creek. “We’ll be back,” Christina said.