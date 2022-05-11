New town murals approved

Individuals who spoke at the Floyd Town Council meeting last week are in favor of two high school art students creating murals on Locust and Main streets.

Floyd County High School senior Zora Dulaney received approval from Floyd Town Council on May 5 to complete a Blue Ridge facade on the backside of the structure on Main Street that houses Phoenix Hardwoods, Lichen or Knot Living and Cocoa Mia.

Cocoa Mia co-owner Grayson Rudd submitted the proposal for the mural and presented a rendering to Council.

Councilman Mike Patton asked Rudd about the historical role of the structure in Floyd, and Rudd said a part of it was originally used by the Postal Service.

Rudd said officials for the building would be willing to assess the possibility of adding a marker on the wall somewhere to note its significance.

The artist who also designed the 2021 Small Town Summer t-shirt for the town, Dulaney said public art is her passion and thanked Council for the opportunity.

The second mural approved May 5 will be at Manifesting Wellness Family Chiropractic at 613 E. Main Street, beside Floyd Xpress Mart.

Flower Power founder Jean Woods presented the proposal to Council and said the nonprofit has recruited high schooler Barclay Thompson for the installment.

Woods said that a floral scene has been sketched up, an homage to Flower Power’s work to showcase the beauty of native plants throughout Floyd.

Thompson said this week he has been an artist his whole life, and he “jumped at the opportunity” to partner with Floyd Flower Power.

“I’m thrilled,” Thompson said, adding it’s the first time he’ll complete something of this size on his own.

Woods said to Council May 5 funding from the Virginia Tourism Commission may be available to help with expenses if the word “love” is incorporated.

Both Rudd and Woods spoke in favor of the murals, as did local business owner and community activist Kamala Bauers.

Former Chamber director John McEnhill said murals help “move people around” small towns with spread-out offerings.

He said the mural on the side of Blue Ridge Florist, completed last summer, has provided a “major boost” for foot traffic of adjacent businesses.

Floyd Town Council unanimously approved both murals May 5 on recommendations by the Floyd Planning Commission after a joint public hearing.