‘More to come’: Floyd Flower Power recognizes 2022 drivers

Floyd Flower Power has only gained momentum since its formation in the winter, and volunteers’ efforts can be seen all across Floyd County.

Started by several local people in March as a Partnership for Floyd team, the organization’s goal is to beautify Floyd County with blooming plants, while also compiling resources and sharing gardening tips and tricks with the community through presentations and hands-on opportunities.

Floyd Flower Power is driven by volunteers and supported by Floyd County, the Town of Floyd and other community partners.

Three wildflower meadows, which Jean Woods said could take up to three years to truly bloom, were planted this spring/summer at Wall Residences annex, the Floyd Church of Christ and Wills Ridge sign area on Route 8.

Each site had different conditions, and Floyd Flower Power volunteers utilized different planting methods for each. Both plugs and seeds were planted at Wall Residences, plugs were planted at the church and seeds were used at the Wills Ridge sign.

Individuals and businesses were recently recognized for their support of Floyd Flower Power’s mission, including Wood Thrush Native Nursery owner Ian Caton, who has hosted two information sessions at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library.

Caton first spoke on local native plants and their impact on ecosystems in late-January and detailed maintaining meadows at home in August.

Velva and Gordon Groover have planted and maintained the alcove planter boxes in downtown Floyd. Their work has provided splashes of blooming color across town.

Barbara Pleasant, an author and plant expert, is the leader of group’s rock planter initiative, and she led volunteers in plantings for the spring (pansies), summer annuals and fall (mums).

Pleasant has also started the rock planter adoption program for groups and businesses. Lichen or Knot adopted the two planters in front of the Floyd courthouse, and Blue Ridge Florist adopted the planter at the Visitors Center.

Ellie Row, Anne Pendrak and numerous others also contribute to FFP’s mission.

Floyd Tourism Director Kathleen Legg and Citizens Telephone Cooperative helped develop the website, which can be found at www.floydflowerpower.com.

The group’s website includes a calendar of events, recordings of Caton’s presentations, links to helpful articles and a way to contact officials.

Three recognitions were made to non-Floyd Flower Power sites for their help in making Floyd Bloom throughout 2022:

Sacred Star and Stone and The Bell Gallery on north Locust Street received the Blooming Commercial Business Award.

The Floyd Center for the Arts received the Blooming Nonprofit Award. Master Gardener Liz Mears directs and designs the FCA project.

The Residential Blooming Award was presented to Darin and Carla Britt of 220 Fox St.

The list of Floyd Flower Power sites is ever-growing. Blooming sites include Harvest Moon, the JPML, Cocoa Mia, Hotel Floyd, the Village Green, Thomas and Wall, and the Floyd County Administration Building, along with others.

Two murals in town reflect the commitment of local businesses and Floyd Flower Power to expand beyond planters and meadows to bring more colorful beauty to Floyd. Both were crafted by recent Floyd County High School graduates.

The Carriage House mural behind Cocoa Mia and adjacent to the Floyd Farmers Market Pavilion features a Blue Ridge facade by Zora Dulaney.

Barclay Thompson’s native plant mural is located at 613 E. Main St. and covers 3 sides of the building representing flowers from sun rise to the night sky.

Over the summer, the group hosted two plant and seed shares during the Floyd Farmers Market.

Woods said while much progress has been made, more is to come.

Volunteer opportunities, updates, general information and more is shared on the Floyd Flower Power Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FloydFlowerPower.