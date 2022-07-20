 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Floyd ACCE students give back to community

Beckner, Turman, Clinger

NRCC ACCE students Skyler Beckner, Briana Turman and Gracenne Clinger work on a painting project at FCHS

 Photo submitted

Several New River Community College students in Floyd County are spending their summer giving back to the community through projects at the high school.

Gracenne Clinger, Briana Turman and Skyler Beckner have spent time recently completing volunteer service hours at Floyd County High School.

The students are part of NRCC’s Access to Community College Education program, a partnership that makes college available debt-free to high school and homeschooled graduates for two years.

Part of the ACCE program includes students giving back to their local community through volunteer service.

"We’ve actually been having a lot of fun while being able to give back to the high school that did so much for us while we were students,” said Clinger.

Working under the supervision of Floyd County High School Assistant Principal Travis Cantrell and the janitorial staff, students Clinger, Turman and Beckner have cleaned lockers, classrooms, locker rooms, helped move teachers’ their belongings to the new addition to the school, and painted classrooms and hallways.

With the support of ACCE, students will graduate from NRCC prepared to join the workforce or transfer to a four-year university without college debt.

For more information about ACCE at NRCC, visit www.nr.edu/acce.

