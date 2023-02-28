A presentation by Floyd School Superintendent John Wheeler preceded the Board of Supervisors’ public hearing on Feb. 15 regarding the Elderly and Disabled Tax Relief Ordinance.

The relief ordinance was first adopted as an “emergency” measure to provide assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

No comments were made during the hearing, and the Board unanimously voted to permanently adopt the tax relief ordinance into the Floyd County Code.

“... In these times, I think we need to address it every year,” said Courthouse District’s Jerry Boothe.

There are opportunities to find additional relief options and react to economic happenings annually, he said. Other Board members agreed, including Levi Cox of Locust Grove and Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch of Little River.

Two written public comments voiced support for FloydFest moving to Floyd County for the 2023 event.

Chris Barrett said he felt the need to voice his opinion in response to “fear mongering propaganda” he received in the mail.

Barrett said the event brings many more positives to the county than negative attributes.

Linda Osborne, who has lived in the county since 2005, said FloydFest has “increased revenues for many.”

Organizers have always had strict rules about drug and alcohol consumption on the property, Osborne said.

Tom McSherry of the Little River District told the Board about a “dog breeding operation” for Australian shepherds on three-and-a-half acres next door.

McSherry said there are dogs outside in kennels and behind an invisible fence on the property at all hours.

He can hear the dogs from inside his home with the windows shut, he said, and the noise keeps him and his wife from enjoying outside activities, like grilling.

“If this activity had been in place in 2017, I would not have purchased this home,” McSherry said.

McSherry requested a review of the county’s Noise Ordinance and said it has nothing to do with FloydFest or people who own dogs.

“My concerns are about a business of multiple dogs in a confined space that has been introduced in a residential area,” McSherry said. He asked for an official spot on a future agenda to discuss the issue further.

Chairman Joe Turman instructed County Administrator Linda Misslaps to inquire with County Attorney Steve Durbin about what “constitutes a nuisance.”

The Board also heard presentations from Sheriff Brian Craig and Commissioner of Revenue Lisa Baker on Feb. 15.

Closed sessions were held to discuss personnel matters and potential businesses, and the Board toured the Collaboration and Career Development Center at the high school, as well as the new building at the Commerce Center.

The Board returned to the County Admin Office for Board Time and adjournment.

Board of Supervisors meetings are live streamed on the “FloydCountyVirginia” channel on YouTube.