Holiday Happenings

Halloween and Thanksgiving have passed, so now it’s time to think about hanging the holly, throwing on the lights and jingling bells as the Christmas season begins. Groups and businesses throughout the area have events slated to offer ample opportunities to mingle and purchase holiday gifts for friends and family.

Here is a rundown of December holiday activities:

Wythe County

The Wytheville Farmer’s Market Fall Artisan Market will be held on Saturdays, Nov. 26 and Dec. 10, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A Christmas to Remember 2022 Miss Christmas Pageant will be held on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. at George Wythe High School. Arm bands will be sold at the door. Entry fee is $5. For ages 0-20+. Sponsored by Devoted to You Boutique, Country Formals and Petals.

Holly Bazaar: St. John’s Episcopal Church, 275 E. Main St., Wytheville, will have its annual Holly Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For sale will be unique holiday merchandise, woodwork, cosmetics, doll clothes, jams, jellies, handcrafted cards and ornaments, artwork, jewelry, Christmas village items and more.

Wytheville’s Christmas Celebration and Parade, sponsored by Downtown Wytheville and the Town of Wytheville Parks and Recreation Department, is Saturday, Dec. 3, from 1 to 7 p.m. From 1 to 3:30 p.m., several activities are happening in Withers Park. There, children can Visit with Santa. There will also be snacks, refreshments and ornament making. There will be horse-drawn carriage rides, live performances, tree lighting and more. There is a Gingerbread House Competition at the park from 1 to 3 p.m. Drop your family’s gingerbread house off at the Withers Park tent at 11:30 a.m. Houses can be viewed from 1 to 3 p.m. Houses will be judged around 2:20 p.m. Houses must be picked up between 3 and 3:30 p.m. Houses can be no bigger than 15-x15 inches. Gingerbread house kits are acceptable. One entry per family. Houses must be made at home. Top three finishers will receive a prize. For information or to register, call 276-223-3378.

Also on Dec. 3 is “A Candy Cane Christmas at the Homestead,” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free; donations are accepted There’s the Figgy Pudding Band with Santa Claus from 10 a.m. to noon. And from noon to 2 p.m. there’s ornament making and an open hearth cooking demonstration. Refreshments will be available. There will also be a special visit from The Belsnickle, a Christmas figure from traditional German folklore.

The Wytheville Christmas Parade begins Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. on Main Street. This year’s theme is “A Candy Cane Christmas.” Frances Emerson, longtime museum director in Wytheville, is this year’s mascot.

Festival of Trees: Also on Dec. 3, the Wythe Arts Council unveils its 2022 Festival of Trees. The annual holiday event features beautifully decorated Christmas trees and holiday displays provided by local individuals, businesses and organizations. Trees will be on display from Saturday, Dec.3, to Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Heritage Preservation Center. The event is open to the public for participation; any individual, business or civic organization is welcome to provide a decorated tree. The festival opens to the public daily at 10 a.m. Attendees can vote on their favorite tree, and the tree with the most votes will be named Best in Show at the end of the festival. All proceeds from the Festival of Trees will benefit the Chautauqua Festival in the Park.

Rose Cottage & Friends Arts Sale & Open House: Join MOONbow ARTworks, Bloom Spoons, Cranberry Acre, Jesco and Erin Simons for a holiday arts and crafts sale and open house at Rose Cottage, 570 E. Spring St., on Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The collective of female artists whose work will be for sale include jewelry artist Amanda Slaughter of A Lady’s Slipper Studio, artist and crafter Arwen Cayton of Cranberry Acre, watercolor and felting artist Erin Simons, fiber and jewelry artist Jessica Dehart, and painter/potter Jen Otey.

A Christmas to Remember: The 2nd Annual Christmas to Remember will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, on Wytheville’s Main Street. The event’s focus is to provide time for the community to talk, shop and experience Christmas festivities on Main Street. Main Street will be blocked off from First to Fourth Street. There will be live music, food trucks, vendors spread along the street. Items for sale will include all natural products, Christmas items, crafts, baked goods and more. There will be two stages with musical acts, including local high school choirs. For children, entertainment will include bouncy houses, a rock climbing wall on Tazewell Street and corn hole. There will be a raffle for two grand prizes, to be announced at 9:30 p.m.

Christmas Cantata: St. Paul United Methodist Church will present its Christmas Cantata, “The Other Wiseman,” Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. and the performance is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for dinner and the show. The cantata is based on a short story by Henry Van Dyke. Music by Emily Crocker. For reservations, call 276-228-5539.

Bland County

The Bland County Community Christmas Celebration: The Bland County Community Christmas Celebration will be Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at noon with the Christmas Parade on Main Street. Lineup for the parade begins at 11:30 a.m. at Bland County Elementary School. No registration is required. There’s also Christmas at the Market in the Bland Lutheran Fellowship Hall from 10 a.m. to noon and the Bland County Public Library will host a party after the parade. In addition, the Bland County Historical Society will hold an Open House from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with coffee, hot chocolate, and ornaments, calendars, hats and other gifts for sale.

Hosted by the Bland County Farmers Market, Christmas at the Market will feature 15 artists and crafters selling one-of-a-kind gifts. In addition, the market will be accepting new, unwrapped toys and non-perishable foods for the Bland Ministry center for their Community Christmas Drive. Special guest: The Grinch.

Angel Tree: The Bland Ministry Center is sponsoring a virtual Angel Tree. To adopt an angle, go to the Bland Ministry Center Facebook page, comment on an individual card and save a screenshot. Gifts should be taken the center office, with the child’s code clearly marked, by Dec. 2 so the staff has time to sort gifts. The center also has full families and siblings. If you are interested in shopping for a set of siblings, message the center with the information and the center will send you details. If you don’t like to shop, the center is taking donations – make sure to choose “Children’s Programs” at www.blandministrycenter.org/donate

Smyth County

Marion Christmas Parade: The annual holiday parade is set for Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. in downtown Marion.

Winter Wonderland: The Museum of the Middle Appalachians is hosting its 16th annual Winter Wonderland of Christmas Trees, featuring community sponsored and decorated Christmas trees, wreaths and other holiday vignettes. The exhibit will open Sunday, Nov. 20, and stay up through Jan. 8, 2023. This year’s event is listed on the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s website as one of its Holiday Lights destinations and is expected to feature more than the 39 trees of 2021. The museum is open daily Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

Christmas in Marion: Online voting for Marion’s window decorating contest begins Nov. 28, and winners are announced Dec. 2.

Marion Christmas Mini Markets: Marion will host four mini outdoor Christmas markets from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, 10, and 17, at the farmers market location at the corner of Chestnut and Cherry streets.

Celebrate Christmas in Chilhowie: The Town of Chilhowie will kick off its holiday celebration with a Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the farmers market/old high school. Then, on Dec. 3, the town will host its Christmas parade at 11 a.m. and its Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. To be a bazaar vendor, call 276-780-3159 or 276-646-3232. To take part in the parade, call 276-646-3232.

Santa’s Elves: The Santa’s Elves program that serves Smyth County residents is accepting referrals through Dec. 2. Call 276-783-8148 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Eligibility is income-based to assist children 0 to 15 years of age.

Christmas Tree Lot Fundraiser: The Sugar Grove Community Tree Lot is slated to open this weekend in the Farmhouse Market parking lot, 5244 Sugar Grove Highway. The lot is collaboration between the FHM farmers and the Sugar Grove Fire Department. All profits will go the fire department. At the lot, there will be decorations, fire pits, photo background, hot chocolate and a Christmas tree lot camper.

Merry Marion Downtown Open House and Community Christmas Tree Lighting will be Thursday, Dec. 1, beginning at 5 p.m. at participating businesses. The tree lighting will be at 7 p.m. in front of Town Hall. There will be kids games, Christmas Bingo, free s’mores, hot chocolate, community choir caroling, horse-drawn carriage rides (weather permitting) and more.

The Smyth County Family Gingerbread House Contest is sponsored by 4-H and the Smyth County Chamber of Commerce. Drop off entries on Dec. 15 at the Smyth County Extension Office, 121 Bagley Circle, Suite 434. There is a $10 buy-in to participate. All gingerbread houses must be placed on a sturdy base (plywood or cardboard), not exceeding 16x16x16-inch cube. No peanuts, tree nuts or any nuts are allowed. Made-from-scratch or gingerbread kits are acceptable. No non-edible support structure material other than the sturdy base may be used. Non-edible decorations like paint, ribbon, figurines, etc. may be used to decorate. Houses will be on display at the Smyth County Chamber of Commerce from Dec. 16-22 for in-person voting. On Dec. 16, Santa will be there for photo opportunities.

Santa’s Workshop: Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the Long Neck Liar Alpaca Farm, 7530 Lee Highway, Rural Retreat. Event benefits Smyth Animal Rescue. Please bring a monetary or pet food donation. Reservation required to meet Santa: call Kay at 408-315-4200. Meet alpacas, angora goats and Smyth Animal rescue cats. Visit the farm store to purchase fiber hats, gloves, scarves and other last-minute Christmas gifts.

Other Area Events

Holiday Lights Driving Tour: Abingdon’s annual Holiday Lights Driving Tour will return Dec. 1-30. This holiday event covers eight square miles, featuring lights and decorations from local homes and businesses in the Town of Abingdon. In 2021, the tour featured more than 40 light displays, including participants such as Barter Theatre, Martha Washington, and many businesses along Main Street in Abingdon.

Nature’s Little Elf Workshop: The Blue Ridge Discovery Center, 6402 Whitetop Road, Troutdale, will host Nature’s Little Elf Workshop for ages 3-15 on Dec. 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. After picking an elf name, children will have the opportunity to get hands-on with a variety of seasonal crafts. Elf costumes welcome! Activities will take place both indoors and out, so please dress warmly. If you are interested in this event, register on the center website at https://blueridgediscoverycenter.org/products/elfworkshop

The Christmas Bird Count, sponsored by The Blue Ridge Discovery Center, 6402 Whitetop Road, Troutdale, will be Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event, organized by the Audubon Society, is a North American citizen science survey that runs from Dec. 14 through Jan. 5 each year. Information gathered during the counts helps to better understand the health and status of bird populations. Each year, Blue Ridge Discovery Center heads up to the New River CBC, centered around Sparta, North Carolina. All ages and skill levels are welcome to participate. This event is free to all and promises a fun day. Interested in joining the count? Please contact Keely Doyle at kdoyle@blueridgediscoverycenter.org or (276) 388-3155.