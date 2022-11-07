Tennessee woman critically injured in five-car wreck

A Tennessee woman critically injured in a five-car accident in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 at Exit 77 Sunday night is expected to survive. A Fort Worth Texas man is facing charges in the wreck.

According to Senior Virginia State Police Trooper J.M. Martin, the crash occurred about 7:15 p.m. when a box truck driven by Ali Mongolare, 21, of Fort Worth, missed his turn onto the Exit 77 entrance ramp, so he drove into the emergency lane between the ramp and interstate and performed a three-point road turn that left him facing the wrong direction in the emergency lane. Next, he traveled down the lane and swung out to his right – into the interstate – so he could turn left onto the ramp. While half of his truck was on the interstate and half was on the ramp, a Subaru Outback driven by Thomas Caruso of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, hit the truck.

Next, a Honda Civic driven by Janna Chappell of Chattanooga, Tennessee, stopped on the right shoulder to avoid the wreck and render aid, if needed, Martin said. Then, a Dodge Ram truck (pulling a U-Haul trailer and motorcycle) driven by Antonia Smith of Orange Park Florida, also pulled onto the right shoulder to avoid the wreck and render aid.

After the two vehicles stopped, a tractor trailer driven by Ghebrehiwett Esseyas of Charlotte, North Carolina, tried to avoid the wreck and sideswiped the Dodge truck and rear-ended the Civic, causing the tractor trailer to overturn.

Chappell was the only person injured. She is in critical condition at Johnson Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Martin said.

“She is expected to survive; I don’t know how,” the trooper said. “Her car was decimated.”

Mongolare was charged with reckless driving, improper backing in the roadway, improper stopping in the roadway, and failure to display an emergency triangle or flare. He is due in Wythe County General District Court on Dec. 14.