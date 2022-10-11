Athletic trainer Kegley lands dream job

After Andrew “Reed” Kegley graduated from George Wythe High School in 2015, he attended Bridgewater College, where officials asked him to declare a major the first day he arrived on campus. He looked around at the different majors and thought being an athletic trainer might be a good fit. He wasn’t exactly sure what all it entailed, but sports had been a part of his life for as long as he could remember.

Once he started his studies, he knew he had made the right choice.

“I fell in love with it fairly quickly after I realized what it actually was,” said Kegley, the son of Andy and Nan Kegley.

While at Bridgewater, Kegley earned an undergraduate degree in health and exercise science, followed by a master’s degree in athletic training in 2021.

While a sophomore in 2017, Kegley was looking for an internship when his sister, Grace, mentioned his search to a co-worker. Much to her surprise, the co-worker’s brother worked as the head trainer for the University of Alabama men’s basketball team. And the team was looking for an intern.

Kegley applied, got the job and has never looked back.

“Since then, I have wanted to become an athletic trainer for a basketball program within the NCAA Power Five Conferences,” he said.

This summer, five years after his first internship, he met his goal when he accepted an athletic trainer position with Mississippi State University in the Southeastern Conference.

“Andrew Kegley has already proven to be a valuable and a trusted member of our support staff,” said Mississippi State head basketball coach Chris Jans. “Andrew loves his craft and has immersed himself in building relationships with our student-athletes and fellow coaches.”

In his role at Mississippi State, Kegley provides both preventative and rehabilitative treatment for men’s team members. He is responsible for creating and implementing plans designed to rehabilitate injured players before their return to action. He also directly communicates and collaborates with the coaching staff in establishing a safe training regimen.

“You know the people who run out onto the court when a player is hurt? That’s me,” he said.

But there’s much more to it than that.

For years, Kegley has studied how the body moves, how it reacts under stress, how quickly it heals, what helps it heal and more.

“It combines medical knowledge with strength and training knowledge; about how tissues heal and how to get things bigger, stronger and better,” he said.

As the men’s basketball team’s athletic trainer, Kegley handles the daily healthcare needs for the team’s 16 players.

“The difference between a physical therapist and an athletic trainer is that a physical therapist works with the general population, and I work specifically with athletes,” Kegley said. “The rehab side is my favorite part of the job. It’s rewarding to see a kid go down with an injury … and watch the progression as he improves.”

Kegley credits others he has met over the past few years with helping pave the way for his success, like his sister’s co-worker. After he graduated from college, he started working as an assistant trainer at Texas A&M.

A month later, his boss encouraged him to apply for a job at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, which was looking for a trainer for men’s basketball and golf.

“He said you want to be on your own one day, and this is an opportunity to do it,” Kegley said.

So, he packed his bags for Little Rock. In less than a year, in May of this year, he was promoted to the athletic department’s head athletic trainer role, overseeing the training of more than 300 athletes.

“I accepted that job knowing the stress and workload would be bigger than anything in my life, and that being on the administrative end would help my career,” he said.

About three months after taking the head trainer role, Kegley learned about the Mississippi job.

“I struggled to decide if I wanted to leave, but reminded myself that I took that job (head athletic trainer) to get this job,” he said. “I have been surrounded by great, supportive people. In Little Rock, I was encouraged to pursue my dreams, for which I am eternally grateful.”

Kegley prefers working with athletes in basketball for several reasons. He likes the small number of athletes and getting to know each player.

“During my internship at Alabama, I witnessed for the first time how much of a difference I could make working with just 15 kids,” Kegley said. “I know these kids’ bodies better than they do at this point. I have a very proactive mindset … I do everything on the front end to prevent an injury rather than being reactive and helping someone heal from an injury. I’d rather do what I can to prevent them from getting an ACL injury.”

He also likes being inside out of the weather.

“There’s no snow coming down, and it’s not 100 degrees on Astroturf. I’m inside in a controlled environment,” he said.

In addition to his internship at the University of Alabama, Kegley also interned at Texas A&M and with the Tennessee Titans. He wound up at the Titans after sending hand-written notes to every NFL team inquiring about internships. All but two of the 32 teams turned him down – the Titans and the Baltimore Ravens.

At the time, Kegley thought he might be interested in working for the NFL, but soon realized the coaches and trainers do not have a good work/life balance, which is important to Kegley.

Kegley played football at George Wythe and at Bridgewater, and remembers being a college athlete.

“I remember the struggles that come with being a college athlete; I can relate to the players in a lot of ways,” he said. “I feel like I can reach these kids. A lot of them need a figure like me; some have not had the best socio-economic upbringing. Yes, I provide day-to-day health care needs, but we also talk about their personal lives.”

In Little Rock, coaches told Kegley that the players thought of him as an older brother.

“And that is exactly how I want to be viewed,” he said. “I’m very happy here. The staff is incredible, welcoming and helpful. I love the current coaching staff. I think the basketball team is on the right track to be very successful in the future.”

Another reason that Kegley is happy at Mississippi State is that he is now in the conference with his former co-workers and mentors at Alabama and Texas A&M.

“I remain close with guys I worked with there and now, I’m in their conference. They are my two highest role models at this point, and I still reach out for advice. But now they are my opponents, and I want to beat them, and they want to beat me.”

The Mississippi State Bulldogs’ opening game this season is Dec. 28 against the University of Alabama.

“I will play my mentors at this point,” Kegley said. “We will be on opposite sides of the court staring each other down.”

Kegley said working with an athletic team is exhausting, but just as equally exciting. There’s a lot of travel, often crisscrossing the country.

“I’m sleep deprived most of the time, but it is so cool,” he said. “How lucky am I to fly across the country doing a job I love with Division I athletes?”