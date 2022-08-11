Quality time at Floyd Fitness

Local Vietnam veteran Richard Telling has a routine at the gym that started four or five years ago. Last week he introduced his grandson to some of that regimen before school re-starts.

Telling said 14-year-old Oliver is “sharp and strong,” and was staying one last week with his grandparents in Floyd County before school starts later this month.

Oliver lives and helps on a farm in central Virginia, which Telling said keeps him strong. The teen laughed when his grandfather joked about him riding bulls for fun.

Telling said Oliver picked up quickly on how to use a lot of the machines.

Telling said he works out and uses the sauna to help with some of the Agent Orange effects from the war. He’s an active member in the Floyd veterans community, helping with projects at the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion posts.

The duo was excited for Oliver’s first time in a sauna later that day.