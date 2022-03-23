Atkins Ruritan to hold race car show this weekend

Racing season is underway so it’s time for the third annual Atkins Ruritan Club Race Car Show.

The club is planning this year’s show on Saturday, March 26, (rain date April 2) with trophies and prizes for winning cars, door prizes for attendees and concessions for everyone.

The show is open to Late Model, Super Street Modified, UCAR and Mini Stock. The top three cars in each class will receive a trophy or plaque and the overall winner will receive a trophy.

Registration is $15 per car with proceeds going to the Atkins Ruritan Club for community activities and support.

“Ruritan promotes goodwill and fellowship in community service,” said Brenda Umbarger with the club. “Ruritan tries to make each community a better place to live.”

The Atkins Ruritan Club has members from all over Smyth County with members serving in various aspects of the local community. Club members take on service projects such as building handrails and providing meals to the elderly, taking people to doctor appointments, making shawls for nursing home residents, and assisting the Boy Scouts, the Atkins Volunteer Fire Department and VFW Post 4667 in Marion.

The club also provides a scholarship each year for a local student to go on the Jamestown historical trip.

Sponsors for the Race Car Show are providing food, funds and door prizes. The Ruritan Club is providing concessions. DJ Music for the Community will be providing musical entertainment.

Registration will be held from 9-10 a.m. with the show planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the field behind the Atkins Ruritan building at 272 Rocky Hollow Road in Atkins.

All current CDC guidelines will be followed.

Anyone wishing to learn more about the Atkins Ruritan Club and potential membership is invited to speak to any member or come to the show. Admission is free. For more information, call Donna Bentley at 276-206-1711.