2023 Historical Society calendars on sale now

The annual Floyd County Historical Society calendar featuring historical homes is available at a number of local retail locations and online.

The cover of this year’s calendar is the Johnny P. Cock House on Franklin Pike.

Historic Homes of Floyd County 2023 (Vol. 4) is available for purchase at Slaughter’s Supermarket (512 Floyd Highway S.), the Floyd Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center (108 W. Main St.), G. J. Ingram and Son’s store (2107 Floyd Highway N.), the Blue Ridge Diner (113 E. Main St.) and at the Historical Society Museum (217 N. Locust St.).

The museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until Dec. 10.

Calendars can also be purchased online at www.floydhistoricalsociety.org.