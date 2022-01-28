Woodgrain reports on work taking place at Marion plant

By May or June, Woodgrain Inc. hopes to have staff at work in the long-shuttered former Coffman Stairs plant on Industrial Road in Marion.

Representing the company, Wendi Hurd told the Smyth County Board of Supervisors earlier this month that work has been started on the plant’s roof and contracts are in place for other renovation work needed to make the building that had sat empty for about a dozen years ready for Woodgrain employees.

On behalf of the company, Hurd accepted a $250,000 Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) grant for the project, which was announced last August and was expected to invest $17 million in Smyth and Grayson counties, create 100 new jobs, and save 80 existing positions.

Woodgrain, one of the largest millwork operations in the world, is no newcomer to Smyth County. The company, which makes wood mouldings, doors and windows, has operated in the community for 24 years at a plant off Lee Highway on the outskirts of Marion that now employs about 175 people.

In August, Woodgrain’s Robb Hitch, eastern region millwork manager, said the company was out of room at the Lee Highway plant and had no more room to expand with the Middle Fork of the Holston River on one side and the railroad on the other.

This expansion will add the 180,000-square-foot Marion plant as well as the former Independence Lumber sawmill in Grayson County. In Smyth, Woodgrain planned to invest nearly $9 million to expand and create 80 new local jobs.

According to the governor’s office, this expansion will increase Woodgrain’s purchases of Virginia-grown forest products by nearly 20%.

Woodgrain Millwork has been in business since 1954. Merrill “Bud” Dame observed a sawmill throwing out small pieces of lumber. He took that lumber to make mouldings. From that beginning, he founded Dame Moulding and Lumber Company, which transformed into Woodgrain Millwork, now a multi-unit global company. It produces and distributes lumber, mouldings, doors, and windows at 27 facilities, employing more than 3,500 individuals.

Board Chair Charlie Atkins said that Woodgrain has been good for Smyth and Grayson counties and is a fantastic employer. “I’m so pleased we can help,” he said.

Vice Chair Lori Deel reflected that it’s wonderful to see a once-shuttered facility get new life.

The AFID Fund is a state discretionary, performance-based economic development incentive specifically for agriculture and forestry value-added or processing projects. The AFID grant was sent to the county to present to Woodgrain when it met certain performance requirements.