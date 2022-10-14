Local efforts ‘recycle’ feral cats; Pet dumping adds overwhelming pressure

The Feral Feline Recycling Project Limited is on a mission to rehabilitate feral cats in colonies in and around Floyd County and bring awareness to the nation-wide pet dumping pandemic.

Susan “Cat” Bridges started the project around 2015, after returning to the area from Wisconsin, where she worked as a wildlife rehabilitator.

Bridges bought food from Slaughters for a kitten at the Dumpsters, she said, and that was the beginning. She is the sole worker for on the project.

Bridges currently drives about 45 miles each day and works with about 12 colonies, more than 200 cats total, Bridges said.

There are colonies in Floyd, Patrick, Henry, Montgomery and Carroll counties, and Wythe County has a more fluid “satellite” colony.

“There is an elastic flow of cats in and out of all the colonies,” Bridges said.

She works 24/7 in any conditions to care for local feral cats and “recycle” them into adoptable pets or working companions.

The majority of Floyd County’s colonies exist near Green Box sites, Bridges said.

There has recently been an increase in pregnant domestic cats being dumped at the project’s colonies, Bridges said, which puts the cat in an extremely stressful and dangerous situation. She’s had several cats die in labor and even more kittens killed by ferals during birth.

Bridges said many of the animals were probably adopted during the height of the pandemic, and now that everyone is busier, pet owners are abandoning them, unfixed, to the wild, where they are unable to fend for themselves.

“It’s not just cats, either,” Bridges said. People are dumping birds, dogs, hamsters, snakes, rabbits — “any and all” pets, she said.

Stray care, pet adoption and independent operations everywhere are feeling the strain of the pet-dumping pandemic.

Volunteers at the Floyd County Animal Shelter reported in September about 10 puppies that were dumped around town. All found homes or fosters within about three days.

Bridges said the stray-hold at the Stuart Animal Shelter recently decreased from five days to two, and workers come into “boxes of puppies and kittens” that have been dumped every day.

FFRPL rehabilitates the cats in its colonies with the goal of placing them into new homes, including farms and shops, where they can use their mousing skills. It also feeds, monitors and socializes with each colony to better the animals’ chances of long lives and finding a permanent home.

More than 100 cats within the colonies are ready for new homes or foster placement, Bridges said, including 12 domesticated mother cats and 28 kittens that currently live with her.

At least one of the mother cats was dumped directly on Bridges’ property, she said, adding she just missed getting the license plate of the truck.

Shotgun, a nearly all-black, weeks-old kitten whose life was saved by FFRPL’s efforts, is in training to be an emotional support animal and goes nearly everywhere with Bridges, she said.

The kitten was named for her spot in the car, and she has her own following in Floyd and on social media. She’s currently on leash training.

Bridges’ relationship with wild animals is a “God-given gift.” She said all the glory of her efforts goes to him, and she leans on him when facing some of the worst of humanity in the abandoned, starving cats.

FFRPL operates on Bridges’ dime and some contributions from community members who support her work.

Bridges applied for official nonprofit status in the summer of 2020 and has attempted to follow up on its progress, to no avail, she said, which limits access to nonprofit funding and grant money.

The pet food shortage that occurred in the spring of 2022 and subsequent increased prices has placed a tremendous burden on FFRPL’s efforts, Bridges said. Food is one of the greatest needs, both dry and canned.

“Feeding 200 cats a day isn’t cheap,” Bridges said.

Community partnerships, including a reduced rate at Mountain View Humane Society for spays and neuters ($41), help meet specific needs but are not involved with FFRPL’s day-to-day feral care.

There is a donor account at Animal Care Clinic of Floyd and Riner Animal Hospital, which the public can donate to for FFRPL’s Floyd colonies, Bridges said, and there is a PayPal fundraiser titled “Feral Feline Recycling Project, Limited.”

Donor account funds are used for medical care as needs arise and are managed by the vet’s office for added security and assurance.

At least one of two recent colony deaths occurred due to lack of medical funds for a severe eye infection, Bridges said.

Veterinarian Dr. Meredith McGrath of ACC has previously provided life-saving emergency care for FFRPL’s cats, made possible by the donor account.

Bridges has launched several fundraising initiatives, inducing “Take a Cat to Dinner,” which encourages community members to eat at home instead of going out for two nights each month. Donating as little as $6 to FFRPL helps Bridges purchase food. Donations are also used for medications and supplies, like litter and paper towels.

“With the drop in the economy, our financial purse strings are stretched past the breaking point,” Bridges said on the fundraising page at https://bit.ly/FFRPL1.

The PharmHouse in Floyd (311 E. Main St.) is also a donor vendor for medication, Bridges noted.

Slaughter’s Supermarket is FFRPL’s first and biggest supporter. Bridges said the owners and staff members have always been supportive of her work.

The store will take FFRPL orders and payment over the phone for Bridges to pick up, and they also have gift cards that could be used to purchase necessary items.

Slaughter’s Supermarket is located at 512 Floyd Highway S. Call (540) 745-9876 to place an order for Bridges to pick up over the phone.

Updates about FFRPL’s needs are posted publicly on Facebook by Bridges’ “Cat Balue” profile. Search “Feral Feline Recycling Project Limited” on the website to learn more.