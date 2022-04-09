Museum opens for season

The Floyd County Historical Society Museum on north Locust Street opened for its 2022 season yesterday, with a grand opening reception planned for April 23.

The no-admission museum is open from noon until 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from April 8 to Dec. 10. Exhibits showcase a number of Floyd artifacts, and programs hosted by the society revolve around local interests.

All are invited to the 2022 grand opening on Saturday, April 23, to view the exhibit and enjoy light refreshments.

The 2022 edition of the FCHS calendar will be available in the museum store. Proceeds benefit FCHS and its research, preservation and educational efforts.

Next month, FCHS and the Floyd Center for the Arts will host author Thomas Perry for a program titled, “Brothers In Arms” about J. E. B. Stuart and his brothers, Dr. John Dabney Stuart and William Alexander Stuart, in the Civil War.

The program is free at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 at FCA, 220 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd.

More information about FCHS and Floyd history is available online at www.floydhistoricalsociety.org. Website updates were a main focus of the historical society during the pandemic shutdowns, and a number of local records are available online to the public.

Visit 217 N. Locust St. between noon and 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.