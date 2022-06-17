 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Native plant sale this week

Wood Thrush Native Nursery’s Open House

The public is invited to learn about native plants during tours at Wood Thrush Native Nursery’s Open House.

 Photo by Wood Thrush Native Plant Nursery

Wood Thrush Native Plant Nursery on Beaver Creek Road will host an Open House and Plant Sale this weekend.

From 1-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (June 18-19), community members can tour Wood Thrush’s nursery with owner Ian Caton, and items will be on sale up to 50% off.

The first 20 visitors on June 18 will receive native milkweed plants. Two-dollar grab bag items will include overstock and plants ready to be repotted.

Wood Thrush opened in spring 2017, and Caton has recently been involved with several Floyd Flower Power projects.

Wood Thrush Native Plant Nursery is located at 1097 Beaver Creek Rd. NW.

