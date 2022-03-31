Spring beautification starts with community partners

Partnership for Floyd met downtown over the weekend, with gloves on and spades in-hand, to support Floyd Flower Power’s mission to beautify Floyd County, highlight its native plants, and organize community-wide projects.

Led by Barbara Pleasant, PFF volunteers planted pansies in planters that were donated by the Woman’s Club a few years back. See if you can find all eight planters beckoning with bright spring flowers within a 500-feet radius of the stoplight.

Floyd Flower Power is a new nonprofit, created to promote and support Floyd County as a "blooming" place; share information about nature projects; and locate and use local gardening resources.

The group has been meeting with a wide range of community leaders since October and hopes to begin blooming as summer rolls in.

Volunteers will be focused on planting in a few conspicuous places in hopes that all of our community will enjoy and be inspired to add more flowers, especially native ones, for beauty and to attract pollinators.

Another recent project includes transforming the lawn of the Floyd Church of Christ, which borders Route 8, in order to bring smiles to everyone driving along the main road.

Five native trees and seven native bushes were planted on March 26, and the Floyd Friends of Asylum Seekers volunteered time to clearing the bank. Dimos Reyes hauled away two load of brambles and weeds, and Ian Caton, owner of Wood Thrush Natives Nursery, was there to guide the planting.

It was too windy March 26 to put down the straw John Doyle brought, but Reyes will put it down before it rains.

There will be future work needed to manage the growth on the bank so native plants can thrive there but great progress was made.

Work also began at Wall Residence annex , with sod removal and preparation to plant. This is another nice open place that everyone can enjoy when driving along Main Street.

If weather is good this coming Saturday, April 2, Floyd Flower Power will hold another work day on Route 8 at the Floyd Church of Christ, just across from Citizens.

New volunteers are welcome to join. Bring work gloves, shovel and spade. Various plantings will occur in the next few weeks in several areas and even more towards summer.

If you want to volunteer to help Floyd Flower Power, email founder Jean Woods at jwoods1204@aim.com or contact PFF at PartnershipForFloyd@gmail.com.