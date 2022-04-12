Hoops for Hope alumni games this weekend

Joshua’s HOPE is set for the return of its alumni games this weekend to raise funds for the Joshua Cantrell Memorial Scholarship.

Tip off for Hoops for HOPE is at 10 a.m., for a kids game, on Saturday, April 16.

A women’s game will start at about 11:30 a.m., followed by an older men’s game at 1 p.m., and a younger men’s game at 2:30 p.m. at the Alan Cantrell Gym in the high school.

Alumni are hosting open gyms this week from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, to gear up for the event, last held in 2019 due to the pandemic.

Joshua’s HOPE event proceeds benefit annual scholarships presented to Floyd County High School graduates to pursue higher education, and a percentage is donated to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

HOPE events are in memory of Floyd County’s Joshua Cantrell, one of three Floyd children who died in the mid-2000s from cancer.

In addition to spring alumni games, Joshua’s HOPE hosts a day of music during the summer/fall, dubbed High Noon for HOPE. Hoops for HOPE alumni games started in 2008.

All community members are invited to enjoy the alumni competition and support Floyd Buffaloes on April 16 at 721 Baker St.