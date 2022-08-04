JUST SAYIN': Fifty shades of hay

There are two kinds of people in this world. There are those who have put up square bales and then there are those who have listened to those who have put up square bales complain about how hard it is. You know why they say that? Because it’s true. Like a lot of things “they” say, it’s entirely true. “They” are pretty smart it seems. They might not have yet, though, told you about the other details of the day. Allow me to share.

Putting up round bales, or rolls as some call them, is a whole ‘nother show. It’s a mostly solitary practice usually these days, almost as if done by remote control, removed mostly from the task in the cab of an air-conditioned tractor. Thanks to modern advancements, you can not only have cool air blowing in your face on a blisteringly hot day but also listen to the radio and even have a holder for your cup and arm rests for your elbows. We’re probably just a step away from being able to nap while you work, or pre-program your tractor to do it from the house. That’ll probably take a few minutes to make it to Southwest Virginia, though.

Contrast that lap of agricultural luxury with the square bales. It’s much more labor intensive, which is one reason so many people have gotten away from it. Except horse people. Those horse people love their square bales.

Horses are pretty picky. They’re spoiled. They’re the cats of the large, domesticated animal world. Surely some horse lovers will be offended by that observation, but they can chill with the cat lovers. There’s nothing wrong with cats or horses, inherently, I just think they’re more like the Target of pets, while cows and dogs are more like the Dollar General. Dogs will eat your scraps and be so grateful. They’ll jump up to lick your face when you’ve been away. Cats, not so much. I speak in generalities of course. Likewise, cows are more likely to munch, even begrudgingly, on a roll of semi-moldy, weedy hay from two years ago than a horse. A horse will starve before it eats a cow’s first choice. Steak versus bologna. Horses are caviar eaters while cows are like mom picking the green fuzz off the end of the sandwich bread and saying it won’t kill ya. Eat around it. But I digress.

Thanks to horses, there is still a market for those hard-to-come-by square bales. And as previously stated, there is a reason they are increasingly hard to come by: they’re hard to make. Feature if you will, the contrast of sitting on your bottom in an air-conditioned cab with standing in the dusty, blazing sun on a moving wagon, intermittently picking up bales with your hands and stacking them on the wagon behind you. If you’ve never done it, it’s even harder than it looks. Just maintaining your balance on a moving wagon requires core muscles that you might not use daily otherwise. It’s a full body workout.

There have been times I’m grateful to be a woman. You’re not called on to pray at church, at least where I’ve gone. I’m secretly glad about that. I would not enjoy praying in front of people. Another time I’m grateful to be a woman is when you probably lack the upper body strength to keep up with the boys throwing bales. YOU can drive the tractor. Well, I hate that, but all right. BIG QUIET GRIN. To the tractor I will go.

Now even if you’re lucky enough to be mechanized in this chore, you still have your work cut out for you. While the vantage of the tractor seat does reduce the sweat, the sweat is still there and the responsibility is entirely different. First, you will quickly become adept at reading hand signals from the folks on the wagon, because you sure can’t hear them over the noise of the tractor engine and the violent thrashing of the baler. Now to be really good at this, you need to be part Code Whispering Native of some sort. It’s an unwritten language, never named or spoken aloud, therefore the translation is all by gut. Easily misinterpreted, the language of Hay-Hand-Signals is a sort of hieroglyphics for farmers, an American Sign Language specific only to the jargon of the day, if you will. Also, like a good story or an old song, the hand signals are never the same twice. One person might interpret a hand moving clockwise in the air as meaning go forward, while another might interpret it to mean go faster, while still another might interpret the same signal to mean to slow down. It’s really all based on context and mood. I think a woman might’ve invented this. She knew what she meant, and it’s up to everyone else to figure it out. As a woman, I support this narrative.

A fist in the air usually means to stop while a finger across the throat means kill it. Try the PTO first, if they’re still slicing their neck, cut off the tractor too. Whatever it takes to make them stop the furious, pseudo-suicide from the wagon bed. Further, the speed of the hand motion denotes the urgency of it. A shaking fist means stop right now or actually thirty seconds ago before you irrevocably destroyed whatever you just messed up, followed by all the cuss words you can throw at yourself in your head because you can’t actually hear them right now. They’re still there, though…lingering in the dusty haze like a loving vibe at Christmas but not nearly as pleasant. There’s a palpable stress to the day only to be matched by blistered hands and sweaty underwear.

Holding up two fingers probably means to go to the second windrow. Be careful though, it could also mean we need another wagon. Maybe it’s a peace sign they’re flashing me. Right back at you, bro. Right on, man.

Along those chill vibes, man, you also need to remember to be chill on the tractor. No sudden stops or starts, as you’ll jerk the wagon riders off. Never, ever slam on the brakes. Likewise, be easy letting that clutch out. Easy… easy…..whoop, there it is! Sorry, guys, just trynna keep y’all on your toes.

You know how they say to never work cattle with someone you love? Or something along those lines, meaning if you want to see a person’s true nature or their behavior under stress, then by all means, wager everything you love on their patience when working with animals. The same would ring true for working with any machinery, or really anything where there is a potential for a mistake. Where’s Murphy? That’s right; if it can go wrong, it will. Was it really MY fault that the baler kept gomming up? Was it really MY fault that fill-in-the-blank-with-any-breakdown-or-disaster-right-here? It matters not. Like a snow fence is there just waiting to catch the blowing, frozen precipitation, you’ll be there to catch the wrath of the stress of the day. Don’t take it personally; you just got lucky.

What’s that expression about art? I don’t know anything about it, but I know what I like. Similarly, there is truly an art to stacking square bales. I don’t understand the science of it myself, but I know it when I see it. Efficiently, correctly stacked bales are an engineering miracle like a self-adhesive Jenga tower that cannot be dismantled except by design. Conversely, if you don’t know what you’re doing, you can have the misfortune of the whole stack cascading down (cascading is a generous word for a such a potentially violent debacle). This is more likely to occur, not only with poor stacking, but if you’re on a steep hill or hit the brakes. Don’t do it. (See two paragraphs above).

In summary, I can only conclude that those hardy few who still are dumb enough to try to make square bales are either gluttons for punishment or have romanticized a way that is no longer considered practical. I can say dumb, because I’m right there with ya. Maybe it’s the same thing that draws rodeo riders to the pain or hikers to the exhaustion. When you’re done, you know you really did something. If it was easy, more people would do it. Or if there were more horses. Finicky fellas.

A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.